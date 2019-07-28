Local nonprofit Crush Cancer Napa Valley will dedicate a portion of funds to from the ninth annual Crush Cancer Napa Valley to Ole Health Foundation.
The event, happening on Aug. 10 and 11 in Yountville, started in 2010 as Sisters Crush Breast Cancer and transitioned to a 501 c (3) in support of fighters of all cancers where residents, visitors and businesses pull together to support underserved locals during cancer treatment.
Crush Cancer Napa Valley’s mission is to assist local cancer fighters when unanticipated costs arise, with an emphasis on nutrition. By supporting locally-based Ole Health Foundation, and rallying support from the community, Crush Cancer is providing critical support for local cancer fighters for life’s basic necessities - groceries, utilities, childcare, transportation.
Crush Cancer 2019 features two parts. A silent auction and dinner kicks things off on Saturday evening on Aug. 10 at Vintner’s Golf Club & Lakeside Grill in Yountville.
The next morning, Crush Cancer takes to the streets for the annual 5K walk or run through Yountville, finishing with light refreshments at the Yountville Community Center.
Bistro Don Giovanni will donate the proceeds from their artisan Crush Cancer Cocktails sold throughout the month of October Jessup Cellars will feature a raffle in August and September for a magnum of their lovely Cabernet Sauvignon. Saturday’s event features bubbles by JAM Cellars, treats by Kollar Chocolates, wines by Robert Mondavi, and Sunday’s post-5K probiotic beverages will be provided by Triad Bevs.
Registration now open at crushcancernapavalley.org or call 707-287-1400 for questions.