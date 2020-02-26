Coronavirus: How to prepare for likely U.S. outbreak

"But we can't hermetically seal off the U.S." from the rest of the world, he added. "We expect to see more cases. We don't want people to be surprised."

The growing outbreaks in Europe and elsewhere in Asia have rattled investors, causing stocks to tumble two days in a row. On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 900 points, following Monday's record sell-off. In the past two days, the virus has wiped out an estimated $1.7 trillion from the U.S. stock market.

As of Tuesday, there were 40 cases among U.S. residents who were passengers on the virus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. An additional three cases were reported in people repatriated from Hubei Province, China, back to the U.S.

Another 14 cases of the virus were diagnosed in people who traveled recently to China or their close contacts.