COVID-19 stress: Symptoms and solutions

The CDC cites these common psychological reactions toward the COVID-19 pandemic:

• Feelings of fear, anger, sadness, worry, numbness or frustration

• Changes in appetite, energy and activity levels

• Difficulty concentrating and making decisions

• Difficulty sleeping or nightmares

• Physical reactions, such as headaches, body pains, stomach problems and skin rashes

• Increased use of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs

CalHOPE offers these tips to manage stress:

• Take a break from the news if it’s causing you to feel overwhelmed.

• Maintain social contact by phone, text or email with those who support you.

• Treat your body kindly—eat healthy foods, avoid excessive alcohol and exercise as you are able.

• Focus on what you can control and let go of the rest.