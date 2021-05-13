COVID-19 stress: Symptoms and solutions

The CDC cites these common psychological reactions toward the COVID-19 pandemic:
• Feelings of fear, anger, sadness, worry, numbness or frustration
• Changes in appetite, energy and activity levels
• Difficulty concentrating and making decisions
• Difficulty sleeping or nightmares
• Physical reactions, such as headaches, body pains, stomach problems and skin rashes
• Increased use of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs
CalHOPE offers these tips to manage stress:
• Take a break from the news if it’s causing you to feel overwhelmed.
• Maintain social contact by phone, text or email with those who support you.
• Treat your body kindly—eat healthy foods, avoid excessive alcohol and exercise as you are able.
• Focus on what you can control and let go of the rest.