 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Expect a different flu season: Why you'll want to be vaccinated for flu

  • 0
Flu Shot

A sign directing traffic to a drive-through flu shot station is pictured at Comerica Park in downtown Detroit, Michigan, November 10, 2020. (Seth Herald/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

 SETH HERALD/AFP

COVID-19 may be the most prominent virus of concern in the U.S. now, but public health officials also are preparing for seasonal influenza. And indications are it could be a different season than what the U.S. experienced the past two years.

The Australian flu season, which typically runs May through September, has already exceeded its five-year average, particularly affecting children under age 5, according to a recent report.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. experienced a steep drop in influenza rates due to masking and social distancing measures. However, that has changed.

"Many have stopped masking," says Dr. Abinash Virk, an infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic. "For the for the large part, we will see the reemergence of influenza in the winter. In comparison, in 2020 winter, when we were all masking and social distancing, there was literally no influenza. But now that has all changed."

People are also reading…

Dr. Virk says that cases of influenza began to return as the masks came off. "We're going to get influenza this winter again, and people should seek out influenza vaccination when it becomes available in their local community," she says.

Seasonal influenza, like COVID-19, is a contagious respiratory illness that disproportionately affects adults ages 65 and older. However, they are not the same viruses. The similarity and differences of the two viruses also means it can be difficult to discern between the two when the symptoms overlap.

Prevention is best way to avoid confusion. Testing is the only way to be sure.

Testing helps limit spread, but it is particularly important for people at risk of severe influenza or COVID-19 so that they can then be treated with specific antiviral treatments available for these viruses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that those 65 and older receive higher-dose, including high-dose and recombinant vaccinations, or adjuvanted flu vaccinations over standard-dose unadjuvanted flu vaccinations.

All people over the age of 6 months are encouraged to get their flu vaccination when available in their local community. The CDC recommends people are vaccinated for flu by the end of October to ensure they are fully vaccinated for the influenza season.

Along with vaccination, here are other steps you can take to protect yourself from influenza and other contagious viruses:

• Wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Use an alcohol-based sanitizer on your hands if soap and water aren't available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

• Avoid crowds when flu is spreading in your area.

• Avoid being in close contact with others who are sick.

• Cover your mouth with a tissue or your elbow when you cough or sneeze, and then wash your hands.

• Regularly clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces, such as counters, light switches or doorknobs. This can prevent the spread of infection from touching a surface with the virus on it and then your face.

• Practice good health habits. Get regular exercise, get enough sleep, drink plenty of fluids, eat a healthy diet, and manage your stress.

• Consider masking in crowded indoor locations, especially if you have risk factors for severe influenza or COVID-19.

If you become sick with the flu, you also can help prevent the spread of the flu by staying home and away from others. Continue staying home until your fever has been gone for at least 24 hours.

And a reminder that a flu shot doesn't protect people against getting infected with COVID-19 and getting vaccinated for COVID-19 doesn't protect people against getting the flu which is caused by a different virus, the influenza virus. Currently, a combination vaccine against influenza and COVID-19 is not available, so it's best to have both vaccines to have protection against both diseases. A combination vaccine may become available later this year.

©2022 Mayo Clinic News Network. Visit newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police video of fatal encounter shows lack of de-escalation

Police video of fatal encounter shows lack of de-escalation

The Salt Lake City Police Department has released body-camera footage of a struggle between police officers and an unarmed man, who wound up dead. Activists are now asking why the encounter turned out to be fatal and accuse police of using disproportionate response. The death of Nykon Brandon, who was 35, comes as the United States is still seeing uncounted numbers of killings by police of unarmed people, many of whom were suffering a mental health crisis. No de-escalation attempts by the police are visible or audible in the footage from body-worn cameras, even though an executive order signed by Salt Lake City's mayor two years ago requires all police officers to use de-escalation techniques.

Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP

Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP

President Joe Biden is calling on Democrats “to vote to literally save democracy once again” in the midterm elections — and comparing Republican ideology to “semi-fascism” — as he leads a kickoff rally and a fundraiser in Maryland. Biden addressed an overflow crowd of thousands at a high school in Rockville Thursday. He told supporters: “You have to choose. Will we be a country that moves forward or a country that moves backward?” Democrats have seen their political hopes rebound in recent months amid a legacy-defining burst of action by Congress and the president. The Republican National Committee called Biden’s comments “despicable.”

Biden blasts 'MAGA Republicans,' 'sickening' attacks on FBI

Biden blasts 'MAGA Republicans,' 'sickening' attacks on FBI

President Joe Biden is forcefully defending the FBI as the agency and its employees have come under criticism and threats of violence since executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Florida residence earlier this month. Biden told a crowd of more than 500 at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania on Tuesday that “It’s sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI." Biden was also promoting his administration’s crime-prevention efforts and continuing to pressure Congress to revive a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. Hailing firearm restrictions recently approved by Congress, Biden said, “We’re not stopping here.”

Chauvin moved to Arizona federal pen in George Floyd killing

Chauvin moved to Arizona federal pen in George Floyd killing

Derek Chauvin has been moved from a Minnesota state prison where he was often held in solitary confinement to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where the former police officer convicted in George Floyd’s killing may be held under less restrictive conditions. Chauvin was taken from a maximum-security prison in a Minneapolis suburb to the federal prison in Tucson. A Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman declined to give details of the circumstances of Chauvin's confinement in the new location. But Chauvin often spent most of his time in the state prison confined to his cell, in part for his safety in a population that typically has more violent offenders than federal prisons.

Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer's cause of death

Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer's cause of death

An autopsy report on the death of country singer Naomi Judd obtained by The Associated Press Friday confirmed what family members have already said about how she died. The 76-year-old singer killed herself with a gun on April 30 at her home in Tennessee. That was the day before she and daughter Wynonna Judd were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The family has spoken about Naomi Judd's struggles with mental illness. In a statement released Friday, they said she was being treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder, which explains prescription medications that were detected in her system.

Watch Now: Related Video

Quitting booze for one month could drastically improve your life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News