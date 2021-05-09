First Person: Electric bikes: Should you go for it?

Here are some ways you can use an e-bike, along with some possible downsides:

-- For saving the environment: I'm putting this first. Since using my e-bike for most of my day-to-day travel, I keep the gas-guzzler in the garage. In fact, last year I filled the tank only four times! Almost no more carbon dioxide and other harmful gasses emitting into the atmosphere. Zero downside.

-- For work: Pedal assist can get you to your destination quicker, with less effort, and therefore with less sweat. I think that if I had gotten an e-bike before retirement, I would have commuted to work more often. Downside: You would be riding your bike during rush hour among drivers who are not necessarily looking for bicyclists. Therefore, plan a route to work that avoids busy thoroughfares.

-- For doing errands/shopping: Add panniers (saddle bags) to your e-bike and you can do your weekly shopping. In the store, I hook my panniers to the shopping cart and fill them with my groceries. Then the cashier takes them out, scans them, and packs them back up. (Of course, during COVID you'll have to do that yourself.) I can buy about 40 pounds of groceries, which is a week's shopping for me. And I don’t have to find parking at the store. Downside: limitation to the amount of stuff you can carry in one trip. You could always get a cargo bike.