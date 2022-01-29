Healthy Napa Valley: Allow us to reintroduce ourselves

Editor's note: OLE Health will be providing a monthly column for readers. It will run on the last Sunday of each month.

If you’ve lived in Napa for a while, odds are you have heard of OLE Health – or perhaps Clinic Ole as we used to be called. You probably have some idea of what we do, but perhaps only know part of the story.

Most who have heard of us are familiar with our humble beginnings as a volunteer clinic above La Luna Market in Rutherford caring for migrant farm workers. But, in the 50 -- yes 50 -- years since we were founded, we have grown to a network of seven nonprofit health centers with locations across Napa County as well as in Fairfield-Suisun.

So, allow us the opportunity to reintroduce ourselves.

We are OLE Health, the only nonprofit health center in Napa County. We are the second largest provider of primary care in Napa County, offering comprehensive primary care services, behavioral health, nutrition, dental and optometry. We are the medical home for 1 in 4 residents, including 1 in 3 children.

Napa is designated by the federal government as a “health professional shortage area.” You may have experienced this firsthand if you have recently tried to establish care with a primary care doctor and had trouble finding someone accepting new patients or scheduling appointments earlier than several months out.

The reality is that for many in our community, it is difficult to find a health care provider. That’s where OLE Health comes in. We are here for everyone -- those with private insurance and those with Medi-Cal or Medicare, as well as those without insurance or those unable to pay.

We have four fully bilingual health centers in Napa County (Calistoga, St. Helena, North Napa and South Napa). While we still deliver on the promise our founders made to farm workers and the Spanish-speaking community here in Napa, which is not the entirety of our patient population. We treat a wide variety of people, coming from many cultures, speaking various languages and working in different industries.

We pride ourselves on putting the patient at the center of everything we do. But don’t just take our word for it. We have received recognition from the National Committee for Quality Assurance for demonstrating “a commitment to continuous quality improvement and a patient-centered approach to care.”

Our providers represent a range of disciplines, including family medicine, pediatrics, reproductive and sexual health, dentistry, behavioral health, nutrition, pharmacy, and optometry, and they work as a team to help meet patient needs. They all share a passion for their work and an unwavering dedication to their patients.

Some of our doctors have patients who will drive more than two hours for an appointment and insist on coming to OLE, despite having moved out of the area. And our patient satisfaction scores are consistently above 90 percent.

In addition to patient care, we offer services for the larger community.

If you don’t have health coverage, we have a team of enrollment counselors who will go over your options for coverage, free of charge and regardless of immigration status or employment. This assistance is available for everyone; you don’t have to be an OLE Health patient. We can figure out your eligibility for Covered California, Path to Health, or other public options. We can also help with filling out lengthy renewal applications or other required paperwork for maintaining coverage.

If you’re struggling to put food on the table, we can help enroll you in CalFresh, which provides money each month for fresh food that can be used at grocery stores and the Napa Farmers Market. We also offer free monthly food distributions the third Friday of the month in Napa and Calistoga.

We have a weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinic, and we have administered more than 45,000 doses of vaccine to-date.

For more information about our services or programs, visit olehealth.org or call 707-254-1770.

Maybe this column taught you something new about OLE Health. Or maybe it confirmed what you already know. Moving forward we will use this space to offer health and wellness news you can use. But, for now as COVID remains the most pressing public health issue, we will leave you with a reminder to get vaxxed and boosted, wear a mask, and get tested if you have symptoms.

Until next time. Live. Life. Well.