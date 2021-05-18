How to find help for COVID-19 stress

The pandemic has taken a toll on our lives; our physical health, jobs, finances and education. It has also caused a significant amount of fear, worry and concern. In other words, it’s affected our mental health.
The Center for Disease Control’s Emergency Preparedness and Response publication reports the main psychological impact is elevated rates of stress or anxiety. It stated, “…its effects on many people’s usual activities, routines or livelihoods, levels of loneliness, depression, harmful alcohol and drug use and self-harm or suicidal behavior are also expected to rise.”
Where can the public turn for help? Some people are embarrassed, confused or simply don’t know how to ask for assistance. Others may be under-insured or uninsured.
Mental health assistance is available, free or affordable, and is as close as your phone or computer.
Dr. Jim Kooler is the deputy assistant director of the California Department of Health Care Services. His agency offers free help.
“The California HOPE Project is a crisis counseling program funded by the Federal government,” said Kooler in a recent iHeart Radio interview. “We’ve used this program in the past after earthquakes and fires. People start from a place of fear and uncertainty in a disaster. At first, there are immediate resources such as donated food and clothing. After that, fatigue sets in and people get to a disillusionment phase. During normal disasters, people get through this in about nine months. With COVID, it could take years to process.”
“We talk to the public and let them know the feeling of stress is normal.”
Their website, CalHOPE.org, includes resources and self-help mindfulness information. If the website is not enough, a call line connects to a person who will listen. The phone number is (833) 317- HOPE (4673).
“They can talk to a crisis counselor or someone trained to listen and connect,” said Kooler. “Sometimes we need our fears to be listened to and validated to decompress that feeling of stress. Our clear message is that it’s okay to feel stress and anxiety and it’s okay to get help.”
“We need to get in front of the wave of despair to listen to those who are lost and overwhelmed. This must be done long before they think suicide is the only option.”
CalHOPE also funds United Parents, another free service for parents and caregivers in crisis.
“We provide free virtual crisis support sessions to individuals in both English and Spanish, by phone, videoconference or computer chat to give emotional support and resources to those in need,” said Gala Hofmann, a FEMA crisis counselor with United Parents.
“To do this, we provide virtual emotional and crisis support sessions to individuals for up to six ‘visits,’” said Hofmann. “These sessions will include individual, family and/or group sessions.”
The United Parents website is unitedparents.org. The toll-free line is (888) 384-1120.
Locally, Mentis has provided mental health services since 1948. They offer bilingual services that, according to their website, “Provide an essential safety net for Napa County residents to cope with psychosocial stressors.” Mentis works with insurance providers and offers a sliding scale for those without insurance.
Liz Marks is the development director for Mentis.
“The need has never been this high and it all stems from depression, anxiety and trauma,” said Marks. “People think of PTSD in combat form, but the pandemic is also a traumatic event; it’s almost like living in a war. It’s a collective trauma that everyone experiences.”
“It’s hard on teens, who are at an age where they’re moving away from their parents. Seniors are hard-hit if they live alone and are isolated. They can’t be with people or go the senior center and they’re fearful.”
Mentis offers telehealth, through phone and video chat, which Marks said can also create challenges.
“Clients need to be able to speak freely. They need a private space. We get clients calling from their cars because they can be alone there with their counselor.”
Mentis plans to resume in-person visits in July.
“We think every program and piece is needed,” explained Marks about other crisis programs available. “Access is the biggest issue. We at Mentis understand the high pulse in our community, adding the pandemic on top of the fires, for example. We have a unique ability to understand those factors in treatment. It’s the tip of the iceberg in understanding trauma issues. The need is so high.”
“We’re proud to be so flexible to help people. We need the full spectrum of mental health programs.”
There is a waiting list for some services, but Marks pointed out that, in the meantime, they have programs in which people can participate. Mentis has Wellness Wednesdays, a self-care for health. There are also group chats that anyone can join.
Mentis can be reached at mentisnapa.org, and their business phone number is (707) 255-0966. Appointments can also be requested from their website and by text.
The Napa County 24-hour Crisis Hotline is (707) 253-4711.
The providers emphasize that we’re all suffering from the fatigue of COVID but there is help for those feeling uncertain and many ways to connect to resources in the community.