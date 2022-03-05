Mark Gardener, Ask Dr. Mark: 'No, no, you can’t take that away from me...'

At the end of 2021, the World Heart Federation (WHF), an organization of more than 200 heart foundations, scientific societies and patient organizations in more than 100 countries, released a policy brief in which it proclaimed that there was “no safe level of alcohol consumption.”

This organization champions heart health and acts to reduce the global burden of heart disease and stroke, which together claim 18.5 million lives worldwide every year.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Gulp! This is a staggering pronouncement. The WHF went further claiming that their data led to reversals in the perception of wine, and alcohol in general, as having a salutary role in cardiovascular (CV) health, a long-held belief.

However, following the WHF announcement, the American Heart Association, a member of the WHF, reinforced its prior position that “moderation was the key,” i.e. one drink per day for women, two for men. In other words, the AHA chose not to support the WHF new policy position.

I have had a keen interest in wine and alcohol as it affects cardiovascular health throughout my professional life. This is an area in medicine that I keep current and remain informed, from basic science to population studies.

Full disclosure, I am what Napa residents would call a wine “geek,” also a wine collector, and my wife and I are (small) investors in a winery. Bias noted. ”Can we talk?”

The first time Americans got very excited about the cardiovascular benefits of red wine was in 1991 when CBS’s "60 Minutes" aired a segment on the so-called French Paradox. The French Paradox is a clever term used to explain that although the French have just as high a diet in animal and dairy fats as Americans, they have half the cardiovascular mortality. That’s the paradox. The extra red wine in their diet (culture) became an area of research interest as a possible explanation for the paradox.

Indeed, over time, many population (observational) studies gave support to the theory and led to the acceptance that light to moderate alcohol consumption lowered cardiovascular mortality.

Now you’re singing my song, but, Dr. Mark: What? How?

The biology to support the notion that wine and alcohol provide cardiovascular benefits is founded in sound scientific human physiology. It is known that alcohol increases HDL cholesterol, the “good” and cardio-protective cholesterol, and experts generally feel that as much as half of the benefit derives from that effect of alcohol alone.

It has been shown that shortly after having a glass of wine, the blood vessels release substances that cause vasorelaxation (in addition to lowering blood pressure) and some natural “blood thinning.” These physiologic responses to wine would undoubtedly be cardio-protective.

Drinking wine manifests these reactions, and some investigators believe that the bioflavonoids extracted from the grape skins during winemaking (red greater than white), may provide even more protection in their capacity to act as anti-inflammatory agents and anti-oxidants. Admittedly, this last theory is more controversial.

So, Dr. Mark, what's with the WHF?

I read the WHF Policy Brief several times. It correctly identifies the burden of alcohol abuse on an individual and to societies everywhere. Overconsumption has led to unnecessary premature deaths and injuries from vehicle accidents, hepatic cirrhosis, increased risk of breast cancer (more than one drink per day), as well as lip, oral cavity, and esophageal tumors, alcohol-induced dementia, a host of psychiatric disorders, including depression and anxiety, not to mention family strife, and a host of other negative outcomes.

Chronic overconsumption can also have deleterious effects on the heart, with an increased incidence of heart failure, cardiomyopathy, and atrial fibrillation.

I have no issue with these warnings in the document. The controversy is whether any alcohol consumption is safe, and with the WHF position that the previously held belief that wine and alcohol have cardiovascular benefits is “old school” and wrong.

The most important data the WHF cites to support this controversial viewpoint is a paper published in Lancet online (Lancet 2018; 392: 1015-35.). It is easy to access the article online: simply put the reference provided in Google.

The weakness in using this article in formulating its new position is that the article’s conclusions are muddled. The confusion is that the data (Figures 4, as well as stated on page 1023) very clearly shows that there is a real benefit in decreasing ischemic heart disease, both in men and women, across all age groups, with one drink per day over abstinence.

The greatest benefit in men and women vis-a-vis ischemic heart disease is at one drink per day. The benefit continues, but wanes between one and four drinks per day, drifting back to abstinence equivalence. With more than four alcoholic drinks per day, the prognosis of ischemic heart disease worsens with every drink consumed in a linear fashion.

Please do not misunderstand and believe that I just said that the overall benefit of alcohol consumption extends for up to four drinks per day. The important finding from the Lancet data is that with one drink, there is clear benefit in coronary artery disease, and with heart disease being the nation’s (and world’s) number one killer, the overall life benefit is huge. What I would call “getting a lot of bang for your buck.”

As you increase alcohol consumption, you are slowly decreasing the cardiovascular protection “effect,” and are increasing the other risks of greater alcohol consumption, such as certain cancers, mental and physical impairment, depression, etc.

Look at the study’s Figure 5 (page 1025), a graph of the weighted risk of alcohol for all attributable causes, by standard drinks per day, essentially all the data combined, and one sees that at zero and at one drink, the relative risk is the same (index of 1). Figure 5 really has all of their data “baked in,” and it shows no significant difference in overall life expectancy when comparing zero to one drink per day.

This makes intuitive sense to me as the cardiovascular benefit with light consumption is offsetting any negative effects when looking at a larger population. Why did the authors not conclude then, that, overall, their data showed that one drink is equally safe compared to a strategy of abstinence and that the “old” accepted premise that light alcohol consumption confers a degree of cardiovascular protection holds up?

The investigators could have even discussed in their conclusion that based on a general population, if light drinking is safe, perhaps further research might identify a higher cardiovascular risk subgroup in whom there would be even more benefit, or, conversely, that certain groups should abstain, e.g. a woman with a prominent breast cancer risk and no cardiovascular risks.

That kind of granularity is, I believe, the future direction in medicine. In Figure 5, with 2 drinks per day, the relative risk is slightly above the indexed baseline, maybe 10% higher. If a women had an absolute 10% baseline chance of getting breast cancer in her life, she might choose to accept an increase to 11% (10% (increased relative risk) of 10% is an additional 1% absolute risk) and have a second drink, especially if multiple family members had a history of premature heart disease. We all deserve to be well informed and then make carefully weighed personal decisions based on sound scientific reasoning.

Finally, on a more personal note, I have found wine to be a great connector in my life. It has led the way to new friendships, a greater appreciation of the environment and climate issues, a chance to challenge myself with food pairings (I love to cook), a valuing of its impact on human history, and collecting has provided endless fuel to feed my OCD tendencies! With the science on my side, I am confident of and acknowledge the positive health effects of wine simply because it brings calm and joy in an otherwise noise-y and challenging world.

Stay safe and stay well and hoist a glass to our very special home, Napa Valley!

Dr. Mark Gardner is a retired cardiologist, based in Napa Valley, who contributes a monthly column to the Napa Valley Register. Please send questions and comments to him via features editor Sasha Paulsen, spaulsen@napanews.com.