Mark Gardner, Ask Dr. Mark: Ac-cent-tchu-ate the positive

We endure mental stress as an unavoidable part of everyday life. There are two common categories for mental stress: acute and chronic. Acute mental stress is mostly unavoidable, such as the stress of losing one’s home in a natural disaster or simply getting a flat tire on the way to catch an airline flight for that overdue vacation. In these scenarios, there is precious little time to “cushion the blow.” Contrast this with chronic psychological stress, which is really a part of the daily human condition and is far more complex. It has more to do with our individual predicaments, our individual health, and how each of us adapts to and copes with stress.

It has been shown that mental stress activates the body’s “fight or flight” response. Our bodies evolved over eons of time to prepare for threats and danger, physical and psychological, by activating, reflexively, the sympathetic nervous system. Adrenalin and other hormones are released leading to quickening pulse, elevation in blood pressure, increased respiration rate, pale or flushed skin and sweating. This epiphenomenon unfolds unconsciously as we decide to either stand and fight, or flee from danger.

Earlier, I mentioned acute mental stress. The New England Journal of Medicine, for example, published an elegant study that showed a significant uptick in ER chest pain visits and heart attacks in the hours after the Jan. 17, 1994, earthquake in Los Angeles. None of those people had any physical toll from the earthquake. On the same spectrum of causation, “stress cardio myopathy,” or Takotsubo Syndrome, whereby the heart dilates and weakens transiently, is thought to be the result of sympathetic storm and adrenalin brought on by acute and subacute severe mental stress.

The damage to one’s overall health as a result of chronic mental stress is now widely acknowledged. The link between chronic stress and anxiety and depression has been long accepted, but more recently investigators have been uncovering links between stress and physical health problems such as high blood pressure, diabetes and worsening heart disease.

Jane E. Brody, the New York Times’s personal health columnist since 1976, is one of my favorite healthcare writers. She gets the science right and offers timely advice. In a recent column on mental stress, she alluded to an article in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). In a study published in JAMA, November 9, 2021,(JAMA. 2021;326(18):1818-1828) Dr. Vaccarino and investigators revealed new and jarring insights regarding mental stress in patients with coronary artery disease. They studied 918 patients with stable coronary artery disease, some who were heart attack survivors, and their response to mental stress. They found that approximately one-quarter of these patients responded poorly to a mental stress challenge, measured as a significant drop in coronary blood flow.

Over the median follow-up of five years, this group was more likely to experience adverse cardiac outcomes defined as cardiovascular death, non-fatal and fatal heart attacks, compared to the other 75% of the patients. The poor mental stress responders had twice the risk of dying over 5 years, 8% vs 4%, and more recurrent cardiac events.

Two things come to mind: Obviously, there is a measurable ill effect of mental stress on the cardiovascular health of many people, and studies aimed at interventions that provide a salutary effect on mental stress would be a boon for our patients with coronary disease. But, also, that three-quarters of the group with coronary artery disease did not meet criteria for mental stress induced heart strain, using the same standardized method for all 918 patients studied. These patients were somehow better able to protect their hearts. A better understanding of the coping strategies may provide insight into how best to advise our patients. Humans are complicated. Coping strategies are important to practice and to master.

Countless self-help guides and gurus have offered advice to combat the ill effects of mental stress: meditation, yoga, tai-chi, Jazzercise, art therapy….to name a few techniques. The software App “Calm” was Apple’s “App of the Year” in 2017, and has fabulous meditation aids and helps to achieve better sleep health.

I like the extra attention that mental stress is finally getting. For too long the prevailing attitude has been just “deal with it and move on;” however, submerging stress does not deflect its ill effects. This past year elite athletes, such as the gymnastics champion Simon Biles and the tennis champion Naomi Osaka, have brought to light these issues, and we should be grateful for their bravery as it changes the narrative and thereby raises our collective consciousness on this matter.

My advice: well….I would say take some time to think about mental stress and its toll, and then take even more time to identify your own life-stressors. There may be a few items that can easily be changed, reducing stress immediately. That’s the “low lying fruit,” say making up with a neighbor over a silly disagreement.

Alas, life has stress associated with it: financial worries, sick loved ones, pandemic fears, and on and on. There is no panacea for these problems, but we all have the capacity to cope with these challenges. Give your mental stress “meter” a “look-see” and make decisions in order to dial the meter down in the same way that you arrive at: “I need more regular exercise, to quit smoking, lose weight, eat more nutritious food.” We need the “fight or flight” response that nature has provided, but we can decide to take a breath, recognize the triggers, reduce the number of those triggers, and find a better way, one day at a time.

Stay well, stay safe, and I wish you all an enlightened journey to your “happy place,” Napa Valley!

Dr. Mark Gardner is a retired cardiologist, based in Napa Valley, who contributes a monthly column to the Napa Valley Register. Please send questions and comments to him via features editor Sasha Paulsen, spaulsen@napanews.com.