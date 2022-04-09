Mark Gardner, Ask Dr. Mark: COVID-19, the 'long haul' and the heart

We are all grateful to see the waning of the Omicron surge, and a collective relief has washed over us.

For most of the pandemic (the initial outbreak in March/April 2020 and the Delta surge last year), the worst afflicted were suffering and dying from complications of COVID-19 pneumonitis and/or hyper-coagulability, leading to life-threatening cases of pulmonary emboli and strokes.

Heart issues were reported as well, mostly transient inflammation of the heart muscle, called myocarditis. These were not usually severe enough to lead to congestive heart failure or other life-threatening heart complications.

Indeed, the majority of these patients had mild myocarditis (seen on bloodwork), were without symptoms and had normal examinations of the heart muscle function (on a cardiac ultrasound). In the few patients with abnormal cardiac examinations during acute COVID infection, the heart muscle nearly always returned to baseline and/or normal in 4-6 weeks.

Experts have recently coined the medical term Post-Acute Sequelae SARS-CoV-2 (PASC) for what had been previously referred to as “long haul” COVID.

When it comes to PASC, the most prevalent symptoms or complaints have been pulmonary issues, such as the persistence of shortness of breath, cough, chest pain, and even permanent restrictive lung disease. Other common complaints are fatigue and depression and “brain fog.”

Studies out of the University of Washington and UC Davis suggest that almost 1/3 of COVID survivors have some “long haul” sequelae, though other institutions have found the prevalence to be half that amount. In the U.K, analyzing over 1 million patients, the National Health Service has reported the incidence of PASC to be twice as likely in the cohort over 70 years of age compared to the group under 50.

Doctors are beginning to understand COVID infection’s long-term effects on the cardiovascular system. Recently published, the first large study to assess cardiovascular outcomes one year after COVID infection in a cohort that survived past 30 days of active phase COVID is worrisome.

Along with the pulmonary and central nervous systems, the cardiovascular system may experience a lasting impact of COVID infection (Cardio-PASC). On February 7, 2022, in the online journal Nature Medicine, a group of researchers published “Longterm Cardiovascular Outcomes of COVID-19.”

Dr. Xie and his team looked at a number of cardiovascular afflictions one year after COVID infection (In the study, COVID infections occurred between March 2020 and January 2021, a pre-vaccine cohort), and they compared that rate to two control groups: a group of contemporaries believed to not have had COVID, and a historical matched group from 2017 (pre-pandemic).

The investigators looked at a number of pre-specified cardiovascular outcomes at one year post-COVID, including stroke, TIA, myocarditis, ischemic heart disease (heart attack and angina), congestive heart failure (including from both ischemic and non-ischemic cardiomyopathy), sudden cardiac death, shock, blood clots causing and deep vein thromboses of the lower extremities, atrial fibrillation, etc.

Across all cardiovascular disorders, the study findings suggested a significantly heightened risk in patients who had COVID compared to both control groups. In addition, the study was powered to look at the severity and chance of developing a cardiovascular complication as it related to the severity of the initial COVID infection.

Xie and the team found that the risk increased substantially as they plotted the data across the spectrum of burden of disease, from the non-hospitalized COVID patient, to the hospitalized one, and especially to those patients that required a stay in the ICU.

Let’s take an example to clarify this point. Congestive heart failure and atrial fibrillation, two serious cardiovascular conditions, were seen to develop, compared to matched controls, at 1.3 times the base rate in “non-hospitalized" COVID cases, but jumped to a four-fold increase in the “hospitalized” patients and to a staggering eight-fold increase in the “ICU-stay” cohort. Deep vein thromboses and pulmonary emboli increased 10 to 20 times over one year. Sudden cardiac death 30 times!

If you consider that by the time this study’s enrollment was completed, January 2021, the US had surpassed 20 million reported COVID infections, and worldwide the number was somewhere near 85-100 million; then the incidence of “long haul” cardiovascular complications found by these investigators is stunning.

If these findings are verified through further investigation, cardiovascular healthcare delivery, already challenging, will experience a heavy strain at multiple levels in the foreseeable future. If this data is borne out, COVID infection could become the “highest risk factor for cardiovascular outcomes,” greater than smoking and obesity.

What are we to make of this information?

First of all, the study is a retrospective look at COVID patients, not prospective, so bias is a possible concern. There are a number of weaknesses pointed out by the investigators.

The study was performed using the National Database of the Dept. of Veterans Affairs. While the study population (about 150,000 patients) was age-matched (mean age 63) as well as race and gender-matched, being a VA cohort, it was 90% men and 75% white.

Do the findings mean the same for women and non-caucasian races? Maybe. Interesting (and sadly) only 20% of the veterans were at ideal body weight (BMI 18.5-25), about 40% being overweight (BMI 25-30) and about 40% medically obese (BMI greater than 30). This tracks with US obesity rates, which have soared from 30% to 42.4%, comparing 1999 to 2018. The rates of being medically overweight and medically obese were matched in the study cohort and the two control groups.

A larger concern to me is that the contemporary control group was not tested for COVID, and therefore COVID negativity was not confirmed. If a large enough number in this group, for instance, had asymptomatic COVID, it would bias the result towards “experimental error.”

Finally, cause of death was not rigorously examined. No doubt these weaknesses taken together should give pause to blind acceptance of the study’s findings. However, another study in pre-publication out of Oregon Health and Science University’s School of Medicine shows an increased risk of major cardiovascular and thrombotic events in the first year after COVID infection.

This is the very beginning of an unfolding story in cardiovascular medicine. Much more will have to be determined before we can know COVID’s post-acute, later cardiovascular effects with any degree of certainty. Data just reported from Los Angeles County during its recent Omicron surge found the unvaccinated had 3.6 times the infection rate and 23 times the hospitalization rate compared to the fully vaccinated and boosted (2.0 times and 5.3 times with respect to fully vaccinated, NOT boosted).

We have no idea if or by how much vaccination will protect against “long haul” cardiovascular complications (assuming the research continues to point to this being a very real phenomenon). If the findings discussed in the study are verified, and later cardiovascular complications increase significantly in proportion to COVID infection clinical severity, then it is logical to think that the vaccination would help decrease late cardiovascular morbidity and mortality.

It is absolutely true that the severest COVID cases with the greatest morbidity and mortality throughout the pandemic have been amongst the most vulnerable population: the elderly, the frail, the immunocompromised, those with pre-existing pulmonary conditions, and to a degree, those individuals with underlying conditions like diabetes and obesity.

Sadly, however, some have succumbed to COVID without these underlying risks. The mechanism in common causing these patients to have severe complications has to do with an exaggerated inflammatory response of the immune system (“cytokine storm”) and of the clotting system, brought upon by a large circulating viral load.

Those patients’ immune systems are “over-revved,” attacking their own organs. It is postulated that the late cardiovascular complications may be yet another sequela of the body’s “exaggerated immune and clotting response.” That is why I am hopeful that the vaccinated, with a proper and measured immune response to infection, will fare better on post-acute, late cardiovascular issues, as well. TBD…

That said, it will behoove our healthcare institutions to develop care strategies mindful of the possibility that COVID survivors will need to be watched closely for a host of cardiovascular issues. It is important to optimize preventive management, which includes COVID vaccinations, weight loss if needed, and adopting a healthy cardiovascular lifestyle with regular exercise and a healthy, nutritious diet.

Stay well, stay informed, and have a lovely spring, Napa Valley!

Dr. Mark Gardner is a retired cardiologist, based in Napa Valley, who contributes a monthly column to the Napa Valley Register. Please send questions and comments to him via features editor Sasha Paulsen, spaulsen@napanews.com.