Mark Gardner, Ask Dr. Mark: Meet your friendly neighborhood cardiologist

Higher amounts of alcohol consumed in a single session will produce the same drop in blood pressure over the first six hours but also produces a biphasic response, with an increase in blood pressure after 12 hours.

In a meta-analysis of 36 trials involving hypertensives, decreases in alcohol consumption reduced blood pressure, but only in the group that had been drinking more than two drinks per day. There was no effect on reducing BP in the moderate drinkers.

Collectively, these studies teach us the following: That moderate alcohol ingestion does not increase blood pressure acutely, nor does it contribute to the development of high blood pressure, and, most importantly, does not worsen BP in hypertensive individuals. On the other hand, high-dose alcohol produced rebound hypertension, so limiting to no more than two glasses of wine per day is helpful in lowering blood pressure.

I’ve heard wine might even be beneficial to my health.

Many have heard of the cardio-protective effects of red wine, as well as the associated “French Paradox.” The popular moniker was coined to describe the lower than expected rate of coronary heart disease in France given the high national prevalence of smoking and the saturated fat content of the French diet.