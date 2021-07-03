Mark Gardner, Ask Dr. Mark: Meet your friendly neighborhood cardiologist

Editor's note: Today we introduce a new column from Napa Valley cardiologist, Dr. Mark Gardner.
Dr. Gardner retired in 2020 after 30 years practicing and teaching cardiology, the last three and a half years in Napa and Lake counties. He spent last year working as a volunteer Covid "swabber" at the Napa Expo facility spearheaded by Sean Penn’s CORE organization.
He studied chemistry at Occidental College in Los Angeles, attended New York University School of Medicine, and completed his residency and cardiology fellowship at Yale University.
"My strengths are in all aspects of cardiology and preventative measures, which encompass core risks like hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, tobacco use, and diabetes," he told The Register, adding, like a good Napa Valley resident, that he has also "developed a keen interest over the years in the cardio-protective effect of wine (and alcohol), and many years ago wrote a review of the subject called 'Paradox Lost.'"
He asked, "Did you know, for example, that there is a world-renown vascular specialist working in the valley, and that several advanced cardiac procedures, such as Mitra-Clip and surgical MAZE cure of atrial fibrillation are available locally? Atrial fibrillation is the number one cause of stroke over the age of 60, and there are many angles of it that would make a good discussion and serve our community."
Mulling over his comments, it became clear to this editor, for one, that Dr. Gardner, could, indeed, bring valuable information and inspire interesting discussions in the community, and he has kindly agreed to provide a monthly column.
In addition to addressing matters of the heart, his columns may take on "myth-busting" or explore public health issues such as common and advanced medical services that are available locally.
"Ask Dr. Mark" will run on the first Sunday of each month in the Sunday Faces and Places section. Please send comments and questions, of a general nature, to me at spaulsen@napanews.com, and I will forward them on.
For his first column, our new "friendly neighborhood cardiologist" answers questions he is commonly asked. — Sasha Paulsen
“I have hypertension and I love wine. Can I have my wine and drink it, too?”
First, you are far from alone. High blood pressure or hypertension is at epidemic levels globally. There are 5.4 billion Google searches performed daily and 5% (270 million) of those searches are healthcare-related. I did the math: That is 187,500 searches per minute or 3,125 per second! The #1 search question: ”How do I lower my blood pressure?”
In the US, 116 million adults (half) have high blood pressure, but unfortunately less than one in four have it under control. Moreover, 25% of 20-somethings, a group that is largely under-diagnosed and untreated, have it as well.
Lifestyle changes, such as weight loss, lowering salt intake, getting better sleep, reducing stress, regular exercise, and decreasing alcohol intake, are the mainstays of non-medical treatment, but, in truth, the data show this strategy has only a small positive effect on lowering blood pressure. In order to lower cardiovascular risk, medicine is often prescribed to achieve optimal blood pressure control.
“Why is high blood pressure called the “silent killer?”
The diagnosis of hypertension is made months or even years after onset as many of us are asymptomatic. Hypertension is a core risk factor for developing atherosclerosis and unfortunately often leads to cardiovascular disease, the world’s #1 cause of death.
It is also the number one cause of stroke, which is the most common cause of disability in most age groups, especially younger people. The good news is that with proper treatment of high blood pressure, along with optimal cholesterol management, cardiovascular risk can be cut in half!
So, how much wine is safe for persons with high blood pressure?
In a review of multiple studies, moderate alcohol consumption, up to 28 grams in healthy persons without hypertension (28 grams equals two glasses of red or white wine or 1.5 to 2 beers depending on ABV and size of pour, or 3 ounces of spirits) is shown to decrease blood pressure slightly, transiently within six hours of consumption.
Higher amounts of alcohol consumed in a single session will produce the same drop in blood pressure over the first six hours but also produces a biphasic response, with an increase in blood pressure after 12 hours.
In a meta-analysis of 36 trials involving hypertensives, decreases in alcohol consumption reduced blood pressure, but only in the group that had been drinking more than two drinks per day. There was no effect on reducing BP in the moderate drinkers.
Collectively, these studies teach us the following: That moderate alcohol ingestion does not increase blood pressure acutely, nor does it contribute to the development of high blood pressure, and, most importantly, does not worsen BP in hypertensive individuals. On the other hand, high-dose alcohol produced rebound hypertension, so limiting to no more than two glasses of wine per day is helpful in lowering blood pressure.
I’ve heard wine might even be beneficial to my health.
Many have heard of the cardio-protective effects of red wine, as well as the associated “French Paradox.” The popular moniker was coined to describe the lower than expected rate of coronary heart disease in France given the high national prevalence of smoking and the saturated fat content of the French diet.
Scientific studies have shown that the phenolic and bioflavonoid sub-stances in the skins of grapes used to make wine (more in red than white since the winemaking involves longer skin contact) have anti-thrombotic, anti-oxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties, which are thought to be mechanisms through which red wine provides benefit.
Focusing in on a high blood pressure cohort, scientific articles showed that the group that drank about a glass of wine per day, compared to abstainers, had an 18% decrease in risk in mortality.
To summarize, my advice is simple: whether you have normal pressure or high blood pressure, assuming you have no reason to abstain from drinking (pregnancy, an uncontrolled medical condition, liver disease, to name a few), you can safely enjoy wine and alcohol consumption in moderation.
Moderation is the key. From the abundant data, as long as one stays at one or two glasses of wine per day, there is no reason to believe it will cause or worsen hypertension.
Word to the wise: if you are tasting in Napa, ask for a “spit” bucket, and enjoy tasting like the winemakers. A day of tasting is safe and fun, but a day of consumption can be risky.
Please also do not interpret the information here as personal advice. Always check with your health expert if you have any concerns as regards your own personal health and wine and alcohol consumption. In general, based upon an abundance of medical research, moderate regular wine or alcohol consumption, defined as up to two* drinks per day is safe in hypertensives and may even confer some protection from stroke, heart attack, and cardiovascular disease.
Stay informed and please be safe, Napa Valley.
*One glass per day is the formal recommendation for women because of a small uptick in the chance of developing breast cancer as consumption increases. It is one of the smaller of the known risks for breast cancer (compared to, for example, increase incidence with age or the up to three-fold increase with multiple positive family members), but is to be seriously regarded nonetheless.
Mark Gardner, M.D., is a Napa Valley cardiologist. Email him care of spaulsen@napanews.com. His column, Ask Dr. Mark, will run once a month in the Sunday features section of the Napa Valley Register.