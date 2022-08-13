Mark Gardner, Ask Dr. Mark: Retail-based health care? 'The times they are a-changin''

A few years ago, a research paper published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine caught my eye for its novel approach in using the trust between barbers and their customers to help achieve far better blood pressure control in a cohort of young Black men with hypertension, compared to a matched control group who were simply told to follow up with a doctor, nothing more.

The study showed that blood pressure control could be achieved by combining the efforts of specially trained pharmacists, who prescribed medicine, and barbers, who took on the role of encouraging follow-up blood pressure checks on visits and educated their clients on a healthy diet and an active lifestyle.

With recent reports of traditional medical clinic visits having done a poor job getting Americans with high blood pressure to their treatment goals, it seems to me that the barbershop approach is one to be emulated if not amplified.

That NEJM study was published in 2018, and now the catchphrase for this kind of medical caregiver-to-community interaction is “retail-based” health care.

It put a smile on my face again when the data from another retail-based health care study, called SuperWIN, was presented at the recent American College of Cardiology’s annual sessions. This time the “retail” approach was having trained nutritionists educate shoppers at their usual grocery store, in the store’s aisles, encouraging them to make heart-healthy choices like fruits, vegetables and whole grains over foods high in saturated fats, sugar and sodium. Once again the “retail” approach led to positive outcomes.

The Biden administration rolled out an important pandemic-busting program called Test-to-Treat. This program will make available free testing for COVID-19 and free treatment with the new COVID-specific antiviral drug, Paxlovid.

The president was prescribed the drug for his recent COVID-19 infection. This newest and vitally important therapy for a symptomatic COVID infection group felt to be at increased risk of progression to severe complications presents a great opportunity for a retail-based health care approach.

What is Paxlovid?

Paxlovid is the first targeted treatment for the mildly to moderately symptomatic COVID-19 patient, proven to decrease the need for hospitalization and the death rate by about 90%!

None of the patients enrolled in the study were vaccinated, and none had a previous COVID infection. Paxlovid should be effective against all present variants as well as any yet to come, as it targets the virus’s protease, a feature that does not mutate (unlike the spike protein). In essence, Paxlovid “kills” COVID by halting viral duplication.

In this manner, your own immune system stands an excellent chance of “mopping up” the initial infection. Together with vaccination, Paxlovid is a powerful tool in the pandemic fight.

Retail-based health care

The Biden administration has provided pharmacy and clinic locations where an individual could walk in, get a rapid COVID-19 test, get a result in minutes, and then receive a five-day course of Paxlovid. Free, at no cost! (https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Test-to-treat-locations.aspx)

I looked up the Paxlovid availability in Napa Valley. While it is available at CVS in Napa and at OLE Health and at the Veterans Home of California facility in Yountville, all require the traditional care pathway to get the drug. The closest one-stop Test-to-Treat centers are in Berkeley and Walnut Creek. In my opinion, it’s worth an hour’s drive to get your Paxlovid posthaste, especially if you had a home test kit that tested positive, so that you knew there was every likelihood it would be worth the time invested.

There is hardly a cultural aspect of life not affected by these forces of change. Prior to the pandemic, for example, people with office jobs never felt it peculiar to commute — a hassle certainly, but a given. Does anyone argue today that office commuting is still essential for those kinds of jobs? Of course not: “hybrid work models” are now mainstream.

We have to extend the reach of medicine from primarily traditional clinic settings into our communities. Take the power of digital technology online and apps; combine it with community in-situ locations such as our stores, our barbershops and our pharmacies (perhaps food banks and shelters in the future); add to that a cadre of dedicated trusted professionals on site providing personal care; and, Napa neighbors, you have a snapshot of the future direction of medical care.

Stay healthy and stay informed!