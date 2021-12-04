Mark Gardner, M.D., Ask Dr. Mark: What's in a name?

Heart failure, also known as congestive heart failure (CHF) is not the stopping of the heart’s beating. Rather, it is the medical diagnosis for a family of conditions in which the shared consequence is a deficit in the heart’s performance, thereby failing to maintain the energy needs of the body’s organs.

Common manifestations of CHF are shortness of breath and fluid retention, as well as fatigue and weakness. Heart failure can be chronic or can begin suddenly. Sudden heart failure is dramatic and very scary for a patient, and will almost always result in a 911 call and a trip to the ER. Chronic heart failure patients, partially compensated, can have much subtler non-specific complaints like “I’m more tired than usual,” lack of appetite and/or shortness of breath when lying flat.

Congestive heart failure is a “big ticket” item in medicine. Some CHF facts in the USA: mMore than 6 million Americans have CHF (one fourth of patients are under 60) and the prevalence is increasing.

Aging of the U.S. population, prolonging the lives of cardiac patients by modern therapeutic innovations, and increased survival of a number of patients with chronic diseases has led to an increased incidence of CHF.

It is the most common reason for hospitalization in people over 65 years of age. There are more visits to physicians and to hospitals for CHF than for all forms of cancer combined. It’s estimated that the healthcare cost of CHF exceeds $30 billion per year, and it will double that by 2030.

In addition to the morbidity and financial hardship it can bring, the diagnosis of CHF carries with it a shortened life expectancy, with most studies showing an average survival of only 50% of patients five years from the time of diagnosis. Sudden death is also increased, as much as five-to-tenfold compared to the general population.

“OK, Dr. Mark, it’s serious, we get it….let’s hear the advice!”

First, it’s a good idea to understand some basic risk factors for CHF and to alter any risk factor that is modifiable.

The most important risks for CHF are coronary artery disease, hypertension, tobacco smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, sedentary lifestyle, diabetes, sleep apnea and obesity.

I have written about coronary artery disease in a number of previous columns, touching on early diagnosis and aggressive guideline-driven blood pressure and cholesterol management to improve prognosis.

Living an active healthy lifestyle, with regular exercise, proper nutrition, limiting fat intake and maintaining an ideal body weight will lower the chance of developing or will improve a number of these conditions.

Next, if heart failure is diagnosed, concurrent with immediate treatment to resolve the CHF, it is the time to have a cardiologist conduct a comprehensive evaluation aimed at identifying the cause. It is important to form a lasting patient-doctor relationship with a cardiologist (optimally) as the treatment will likely require repeated visits for maintenance of health.

Determining the cause of a patient’s CHF is the principal first step since it will directly inform the therapeutic choices. For example, if a problem with one of the heart’s valves is the etiology, then in addition to medications and lifestyle adjustments, very likely a heart valve repair or replacement procedure is needed.

Some causes of heart failure are expected to get better on their own: Broken Heart Syndrome a.k.a. Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy (also called “Stress” cardiomyopathy) usually resolves completely in four weeks.

Postpartum cardiomyopathy, a condition where CHF and heart muscle weakness begin from the last month of pregnancy to the first six months after delivery, usually resolves, lasting from two to four weeks to as long as a year.

If tachycardia from poorly controlled atrial fibrillation (AF), the most common heart rhythm disturbance in adults, is causing heart failure, then aggressive AF treatment is paramount.

There are too many heart failure etiologies to elucidate in this week’s column. My point is that any reversible cause must be found post haste. Timely intervention in the case of valvular heart disease or in AF cases can have a huge quality of life benefit and improve life expectancy.

If heart failure is not going to resolve on its own or with a definitive procedure, then the partnership in care that I have sounded before is vital. The heart failure patient needs to be prepared for a series of office visits in order to initiate and titrate a combination of medications to treat CHF. Advances in therapy in the last 10 years have effectively decreased heart failure relapses, lowering repeat hospitalization by two-thirds and halving mortality.

Drug regimens for heart failure have had major breakthroughs in the last 25 years. In addition to a diuretic to manage volume and fluid accumulation, heart failure first line treatment involves two other major classes of medicines: preferably angiotensin receptor -- neprilysin inhibitors (if not, angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers) and Beta-blockers (preferably carvedilol or long acting metoprolol).

To that basic “cocktail,” mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists are sometimes an adjunct therapy, and the combination of nitrates/hydralazine have a role in the patient who does not tolerate first line treatment. State-of-the-art CHF treatment, vital to recovery and improving prognosis, will require weeks and sometimes months of monitoring and “tweaking” meds, often involving repeated lab work, repeat chest x-rays and cardiac ultrasounds (also called an “Echo”). It takes time and a good partnership between healthcare provider and a patient to optimize CHF treatment. It is worth all the effort: benchmark care is the key to improving the quality of life and prolonging survival with heart failure.

This is also a time for self-management. A key to success, apart from keeping all physician visits, lab appointments, etc., is lifestyle modification in the form of a low salt (less than 3 grams daily), low fat/low cholesterol (less than 7% fat, less than 200mg cholesterol per day) diet. Remain physically active and fit, and diligently watch for fluid accumulation in the form of unexpected weight gain. Once “dry weight” is established, monitoring daily weight and making sure it remains within 3-4 pounds of baseline has been shown to be singularly effective in avoiding cardiac decompensation.

My mantra to my CHF patients has always been: “Take your meds, avoid salt, and keep a daily weight log. Please call me if your weight is up by 3-4 pounds in a week’s time, regardless if you’re feeling fine.”

Stay informed, stay active and enjoy the autumn season, Napa Valley!

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Dr. Mark Gardner is a retired cardiologist, based in Napa Valley, who contributes a monthly column to the Napa Valley Register. Please send questions and comments to him via features editor Sasha Paulsen, spaulsen@napanews.com.