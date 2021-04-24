Napa Valley Grapegrowers Report: Vaccines for Napa's farm-working community

How has introducing the companywide vaccination process helped the ag community?

With the help and support of the FWF and NVG staff in coordinating appointments for vineyard teams, I think it certainly sped up the vaccination process! Rather than having to contact individuals or sign people up one at a time, SHHF was now effectively connecting with whole crews that needed to be vaccinated. It has been a model program – as shown through the fact that, at this point, the vast majority of Napa County’s vineyard and cellar workers have received at least one, if not both of their vaccines.

Coming with their teams also helped relieve some anxiety or hesitancy individuals may have been feeling — both about getting the vaccine, but also about going through the process itself, which meant having to miss work and share some personal information. Employees felt supported by employers, and ultimately, it became easier to encourage whole teams to take the opportunity to be vaccinated by all going together. We saw a massive increase of vaccinations once the company-wide process was implemented.

Describe to us the overall feeling of working at a clinic that’s made so many vaccines accessible to farmworkers and the greater Napa community.