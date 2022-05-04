OLE Health celebrates a golden anniversary

“OLE Health provides medical and non-medical help to one in four residents of Napa County, and we are the second largest healthcare providers in the County,” said Alicia Hardy, who became OLE’s CEO in 2018.

“We have so many services under one roof. We’ve grown to include non-medical services such as a pharmacy, optical care and wellness classes. There’s a community garden where we teach about plants. We’ve seen tremendous growth, especially since the Affordable Care Act and the Medi-Cal expansion. That triggered our site in Solano County. We now have a roster of about 40,000 active patients.”

In 2005 OLE became a Federally Qualified Health Center, making it the only non-profit community hospital in Napa County.

Fifty years ago, however, OLE’s success—or survival—wasn’t assured.

OLE Health began in 1972 under the name Clinic OLLE at the Rutherford Information Center. The idea began when a farmworker named Placido Garcia asked Organizacion Latino Americana de Liberacion Economica (O.L.L.E.) why there wasn’t a health clinic like the one for farmworkers in Healdsburg. That idea took hold, and the first clinic was staffed by volunteers or providers on loan from the local hospital.

The clinic staff grew to three paid staff members by 1976. A fire destroyed the building they’d used in St. Helena and the clinic moved to a modular unit on loan from St. Helena Hospital in the town of Yountville and in 1994, the clinic moved to a building across from Queen of the Valley Hospital on Trancas Street in Napa.

“I started in 1995 and was the first full-time doctor at the Trancas location,” said Dr. Robert Moore. “I’d visited and worked in clinics internationally when I realized there was a similar need for service in our community. I visited Napa and saw it was a nice area. I called Cindy Goodale, who was director at the time, and she had an opening for a doctor. I’d had a similar opportunity in Watsonville, but I wanted to go with a smaller clinic that was just starting.”

When he began, the clinic was seeing about 4,000 patients a year. That number had grown to more than 20,000 when he left OLE in 2011. He is now the chief medical officer at Partnership HealthPlan of California and still sees OLE patients for a half-day every two weeks.

“OLE hires amazing doctors,” said Moore. “They are talented and dedicated. The doctors have good relationships with specialists in the community, so OLE patients can see specialists when needed. This is a much closer connection than in other places. They see patients whether they’re rich or poor. The degree of community support is strikingly different than in other places as well.”

“Anyone’s first job is formative to create and help you grow. The feeling I got at OLE never leaves you. Also, the degree of community support is striking and different than other places.”

A Napa Valley Register article on June 26, 2011, about Dr. Moore leaving OLE stated, “Moore said he was grateful for the support over the years from the community and Clinic Ole board, including John Shafer, chair of the Clinic Ole Foundation, and Kathleen Collins, on the Clinic Ole advisory council.”

“The two of them in the early years were the ones who really drove the movement to support the clinic,” he said.

In the late 1980s, the Napa Valley Vintners (NVV) added OLE as one of the health beneficiaries receiving funds from Auction Napa Valley, allowing the clinics to grow. NVV continues to support community health and OLE.

“The culture in Napa Valley of supporting Clinic Ole is an important bedrock,” Moore said. “Those kinds of values don’t just happen; they are led by leaders like John and Kathy.”

In 2002 Pear Tree Lane clinic opened, followed by the south campus on Hartle Court in 2019. OLE now has seven clinics in two counties.

Amelia Ceja, president and CEO of Ceja Vineyards, began volunteering at the then Clinica OLLE in Rutherford when she was 16 and a high school junior.

“I was a volunteer translator,” said Ceja. “In those days it wasn’t open every day and only open in the afternoons when the workers were done. After I went to college, I continued volunteering during the summer. My family was supportive of the clinic, and I wanted to do my part. We continue to support it through wine donations to the Napa Valley Vintners for fundraising.”

She added, “It’s powerful for people’s health and a great resource for the community, not just for the Latinx population. So many residents are dependent on its services.”

Darioush Khaledi, proprietor of Darioush Winery in Napa and chairman of OLE Health Foundation, shared his memory of the early days.

“When we were starting our winery about 20 years ago, John Shafer walked into the double-wide trailer we used and asked if I’d like to participate in the construction of Clinic Ole on Pear Tree Lane,” said Khaledi. “I admired John Shafer very much and, in my life (before coming to Napa) had helped with funding to build schools and playgrounds, so I agreed immediately. Now OLE Health has become the heart of the community for those who work behind the scenes, like farmworkers, restaurant and hospitality workers.”

Khaledi added, “OLE never asks for money, insurance paperwork or legal status. We never refuse patients. It’s a good staff and patients can have their own physicians. During the first COVID crisis, we administered vaccinations to 40,000 to 45,000 people. When the valley shut down, we never let go of our employees. Our kitchen continued to cook and feed the homeless shelter.”

He said future plans include a mobile medical clinic that would go to farms and do checkups with workers who don’t have time to come into the clinics.

“We want people to know the door is open at OLE Health and they should feel free to come anytime. Please come and use OLE Health as your primary care destination.”

For information on the 50th anniversary celebration, Salud Napa Valley, May 12 through 15, go to www.olehealth.org/salud/.