Sean McCawley, Fit For Life: A nod to knee health

The biomechanics of the knee joint are commonly overlooked. We don’t realize how important the integrity of our knees are until we experience a disruption to our knee’s health.

Residing in the center of our lower limbs, the complex structure of the knee joints allows sophisticated and complex movements we regularly use in our everyday lives. Standing up from getting out of bed, stepping up a set of stairs, or kneeling to pick up objects requires strength and sufficient structural support within the knees. An injured or deconditioned knee can immediately make a typical day of life challenging in the blink of an eye.

Some of the population have experienced traumatic knee injuries. Chondromalacia, a torn meniscus, and the devastating cruciate ligament tear are just a few ailments that cause significant repercussions to the knee’s normal functions. As a result, basic actions like stepping out the front door or getting into a car can become painful and laborious tasks.

Individuals who have suffered a traumatic knee injury understand the importance of knee strength. People who have endured knee rehab grasp the importance of maintaining healthy knees because they endured the lengthy and challenging road through physical therapy to recover from their injury. A repeat occurrence for post-knee physical therapy participants is top of the list for future events to avoid. For the individuals who haven’t experienced a physically compromising circumstance to their knee health, lower extremity strength and conditioning are equal to, if not more important than, individuals who have overcome knee injuries. A joint unafflicted by severe damage will always be more structurally significant than a fully recovered injury, even after the miracles of healing surgeons, MRI and x-ray technicians, and physical therapists perform. Knee injury prevention keeps us from slowing our paths to living active and fulfilling lives.

A take-home message is to avoid getting hurt doing the activities we enjoy. Mechanisms of injury via tripping while gardening, bumping into a four-foot-tall rambunctious child while coaching our 10-year-old’s basketball team, or hiking our favorite treks are the last place we want an injury to occur. The good news is we can support the prevention of knee injuries by consistently adhering to a safe, simple and effective exercise routine.

Similar to actively being aware of our surrounding to prevent injury during our recreational physical activity, emphasizing safety in exercise settings are just as important. Remember, we want to walk out of our fitness training sessions better than we began. Therefore, embracing a safe and effective mindset for knee strengthening in an exercise setting will not only assist us in avoiding injury during our recreational physical activities but also ensure we don’t hurt our knees during our training sessions.

A simple and effective exercise we focus on during the beginning of exercise training with our personal training is to perform eccentric exercise modes. This exercise theme focuses on the slow lowered time under tension during the lowering period of a movement as opposed to the total number of repetitions accomplished in a bout of exercise. An example might include a standard set of chair squats where a participant performs three sets of 10 repetitions at the rate of one second descending of the hips until their bottom touches the chair, followed by one second during the standing up portion of the squat.

In the eccentric mode of this exercise, the rep count can be decreased by half, but the time under tension during the descent can be increased to five seconds. In an eccentric-themed squat, the lowering motion from standing to the hips is performed slowly and gradually as the hips descend and the knees flex. This applies productive stress to the hip, knee, and ankle joints while performing this squatting exercise, but the mechanical stress of a high rep count is reduced.

Furthermore, a set of five eccentric chair squats would contribute 25 total seconds of slow, controlled pressure in a set of five repetitions as opposed to the standard squat of 10 repetitions at the rate of the one-second decent. By performing the slow-lowered eccentric mode of squatting, we can exercise in a safer mindset yet still apply productive stress for our muscles to adapt and become stronger.

To perform the eccentric chair squat, find a chair about the height of your thigh. Then, maintaining your heels on the ground and slightly shifting your shins forward, slowly lower your hips down and back at the rate of five seconds until your hips touch the chair. Reverse the motion by pushing your feet through the ground and flexing your glutes to bring your hips under your torso. Repeat this movement for three to five repetitions at least once a day, twice a week.

The emphasis on safety can’t be overlooked in our exercise settings. Use your intuition to grasp whether an exercise will benefit the positive results you want to improve in your everyday life. Once again, we always want to finish our exercise sessions feeling better than when we started.