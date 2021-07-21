Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: An alphabet for balance

The loss of footing requires immediate correction of placing both feet in a centered positive to regain balance. The ability to regain a balance in standing position after balance is disrupted seems simple enough. However, this basic tactic can develop into a lost skill if left unpracticed. It doesn’t take exceptionally long for a human body to plummet to the ground, like a tree being chopped down, when a foot is swept out from underneath a person. The result produces a thud that not only echoes in sound, but that force sends a tremendous amount of energy throughout the body upon impact that can elicit significant damage.

To perform it, find a solid object to spot yourself in case you feel as if you will lose balance. An edged wall, outdoor post, or refrigerator will suffice. Safety first. After you have found an object to spot yourself, lift one foot in the air. Imagine your big toe is the tip of a Sharpee marker. While keeping the foot elevated off the ground, trace the letters of the alphabet in the air, envisioning you are writing each letter in front of you on an imaginary piece of paper. Once you have finished the alphabet on one of the feet, plant the foot you just exercised firmly on the ground and repeat on the other foot.