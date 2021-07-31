Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: An electronics-free dinner time

Long days at the office require rest and relaxation. Waking up at the early hours of the morning, commuting to job sites, and devoting energy and time to your trade requires significant psychological, emotional, and physical bandwidth.

As we make the journey home following a productive day, we look forward to seeing the inside of our homes. Putting your feet up while relaxing in the recliner, getting filled in on how your spouse or child’s day was, or zoning out to watch a few shows on the television sounds appealing.

As we devote hours to other tasks throughout the day, we expend a tremendous number of calories, which leaves us hungry at the end of the day. As a staple in our human rituals over the course of our existence, dinner has been the most potent end-of-day tool to help us relax and prepare to hit the hay. Dinner is a time to wind down and prepare for six to eight hours of slumber before we wake up to seize the day again as the sunrise awaits us tomorrow.

Dinner, or supper time, occurs when the sun descends in the horizon. The lights turn on around the inside of the house, the sounds of cars driving down our streets dissipate, and birds stop chirping. The decreased stimuli create a quiet, soothing, and relaxing climate.