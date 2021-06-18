Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Big, hairy, audacious goals

“I have a few big, hairy, audacious goals.”
These profound adjectives presented before the word “goals” caught my attention as I was meeting with a new personal training client.
“I call them BHAGs," the client said. "I use them as a tool to achieve my sales quota for my job. If I don’t set those goals for myself, I underperform. And I don’t want to get fired. So, why not set my fitness goals the same way?”
Impressed by his serious approach towards achieving his goals, I was able to develop an effective set of tactics for this client because he already had a foundation established to meet his goals. We simply needed to sit down, grab a pencil and conduct an interview to collect and document how he was going to reach these benchmarks.
The desire to improve one’s fitness can be hindered by emotions of frustration, sadness or even anger. “Why aren’t I losing weight?” “This meal plan makes me feel miserable.” "I’ve tried everything.” These are a few examples of phrases that are caused by the trials of achieving challenging fitness goals.
It’s relatively easy to complain, berate or make excuses when confronted with uncomfortable situations. However, taking time out for yourself, being quiet, remaining physically still for a few moments and recording thoughts takes effort.
Circling back to the example of the client who wanted to establish his BHAGs, treating our fitness goals just like a decision to generate money and keep our job can put us in a potently effective growth mindset. In order to do so, we need to retrieve goals we value the most, document them, and develop an action plan to accomplish them.
Here are a few simples steps we conduct with our clients to collect and layout plans to achieve fitness goals:
Sit down, be quiet, and grab a pen
It doesn’t take an overabundance of effort to wake up at your normal time, eat the same breakfast, grab your cell phone, open your favorite app, put your coffee in the same mug, get in the car, put in eight hours of work, and come home. Rinse and repeat this routine five times per week.The challenge occurs when breaking that cycle. These repeat patterns can put us in a sense of complacency, which pose obstacles in our abilities to establish and create new goals.
In order to put ourselves in a growth mindset, stepping into an uncomfortable and awkward situation can present an opportunity for new thoughts to flow in. Try setting aside 15 minutes to grab a writing utensil, something to write on, start a timer for 15 minutes. A microwave timer, oven timer, or watch will suffice. You read that correctly, use your hands, fingers, and an instrument with led or ink to transcribe your thoughts onto paper. Don’t use the keypad on your cell phone. Put that electronic extrapolation of your life in another room where it can’t be heard. Trust me, it will still be there when the 15 minutes is up. The cancelling out of distractions will allow the mind to extract valuable thoughts for setting goals.
Make monthly goals
Society is fortunate enough to have calendars. Twenty-eight days is a fair amount of time to establish some smaller goals that will help contribute to our BHAGs. For instance, if our goal is to lose 15 pounds in three months, perhaps an attainable monthly goal would be to lose five pounds within that four-week period. Jot these monthly goals down, and revisit them after four weeks. Perhaps you surpassed this goal and it’s time to set some more challenging ones for the next month.
Weekly Tactics
Delve into your monthly goals and peel back the onion to achieve slightly more granular goals. What can be done each week to support these monthly goals? At this point, focus more on how you can support your monthly goals, and less on the BHAGs. Perhaps you need to exercise two or three times per week to support your weight loss goal. Refraining from alcohol consumption four times per week can deter the allowance of excess calories toward fat storage. Ensuring to get six to eight hours of sleep each night is another simple and effective weekly tactic to maintain the hormone and immune system balance to ensure we have a body free of illness capable of exercise in a well-rested state.
Every human has the potential to set realistic goals and establish them. However, the challenge comes with having the courage to confront those goals. Maybe we can accept the challenge to get away from the cacophony of cell phones, television, and the endless hamster wheel of stress.
Sit down, stay still, be quiet and jot down three fitness goals you’ve wanted to achieve. Such a small number can produce phenomenal life changing results if we can take the time to write those goals down.
Sean McCawley: Fit for Life series
Sean McCawley is a Napa-based life time fitness specialist, personal trainer, and the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness. Contact him at 707-287-2727 or visit napatenaciousfitness.com.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
More than 500 brand-new ways to share diverse, anti-racist, and LGBTQ inclusive messages with readers have been distributed — for free — acros…
After one false start, there's a new look coming to Napa's Food City shopping center. Hint: it includes pilates and Naysayer coffee.
Kelly Fleming's winery near Calistoga wants more visitors and, in an increasingly familiar story for off-the-beaten-path Napa County wineries,…
The Napa Planning Commission endorses Oxbow Yard, a temporary dining, picnicking and lounge venue at 585 First St.
A new house for $187,000? Mighty Buildings of Oakland is making such homes using a giant 3D printer. And Napans are buying.
Jon Crawford, who previously announced his candidacy for sheriff, is no longer undersheriff or a Napa County employee.
Little Rays of Sunshine gains city support to provide preschool and day care for 53 children, from infancy to age 5, in the Westwood area.
Feeling a little down? A “wellness lounge” just opened in downtown Napa, offering nutrient injections and IV drips to “energize, enhance, and …
A 25-year-old man from Ventura County was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges involving sex with a Napa juvenile under the a…
Napa County could go to voters in June 2022 seeking a quarter-cent sales tax to pay for wildfire prevention efforts such as creating fuel breaks.
Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, CA, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.