Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Big, hairy, audacious goals

Circling back to the example of the client who wanted to establish his BHAGs, treating our fitness goals just like a decision to generate money and keep our job can put us in a potently effective growth mindset. In order to do so, we need to retrieve goals we value the most, document them, and develop an action plan to accomplish them.

Here are a few simples steps we conduct with our clients to collect and layout plans to achieve fitness goals:

Sit down, be quiet, and grab a pen

It doesn’t take an overabundance of effort to wake up at your normal time, eat the same breakfast, grab your cell phone, open your favorite app, put your coffee in the same mug, get in the car, put in eight hours of work, and come home. Rinse and repeat this routine five times per week.The challenge occurs when breaking that cycle. These repeat patterns can put us in a sense of complacency, which pose obstacles in our abilities to establish and create new goals.