Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Blood sugar crashes

Insulin is a potent anabolic hormone. A hormone is a chemical messenger that gets secreted from the endocrine glands in our body. Each hormone has a specific message it sends to a cell, telling that cell to perform a function.

When we consume foods with high amounts of ultra-concentrated processed sugars, insulin is released into our bloodstream. The insulin hormone bonds to cells and with the messages to absorb sugar for immediate energy use.

As insulin is produced, stress hormones such as epinephrine and adrenaline are produced as well. These stress hormones put the body into a “fight or flight” response, promoting the cells in the body to use energy as soon as possible.

The “fight or flight” response is a mode the body enters when it needs to move right away, such as getting out of danger. For example, if you see that you are going to be hit by a car while going through a crosswalk, the body releases the stress hormone adrenaline giving an extra boost of energy to get out of danger and dodge the car.

The body detects simple forms of sugar as fuel that should be used immediately. The stress hormones released into the body’s muscle and nerve cells relay a message to harness high amounts of blood sugar immediately with the overall mission to enter a “fight or flight” state.