Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Fitness and being a parent

Once we start making waves in our careers and our lives progress past college, a popular next step is to hunker down and start a family. The times we had to take fitness classes, join a recreational volleyball league or hit the gym three times per week can quickly fade away due to the obligations of family logistics.

After coming home from a long day of work, the kids are fresh out of school chomping at the bit to be escorted to their baseball or gymnastics practice. Immediately after practice, it’s time to come home and cook dinner. So much for taking time out to exercise.

Some of our personal training clients, just entering parenthood, endure similar issues. Time devoted toward our youngsters’ activities overwhelms the availability to perform the normal fitness routines we were once accustomed to. Joining a yoga class a few times a week or getting a resistance-training session in at the gym right after work can be upended by parenthood duties.

A solution to this issue is usually directly in front of our eyes when our obligations toward our children supersede our bandwidth to focus on our own fitness goals.