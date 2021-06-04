Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Fitness and pregnancy

Brining another human into this world is a monumental event. We have the ability to grant the gift of life to a baby allowing them to flourish, thrive, and partake in the wonders offered by the world. Once we see a newborn baby enter the world, their eyes open for the very first time, their first breaths can be heard, and their first movements are witnessed.

Carrying a growing human within the womb is one of the most intimate relationships among two humans. There is no other time in a person’s life when two human beings are so intricately linked than a mother carrying a child in her womb.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!

A physical and emotional bond develops as a baby prepares to join the elaborate world. However, before, during, and after pregnancy, this phenomenological genesis of new life dawns a substantial task the mother endures on a physical, mental, and emotional scale.

Additional weight gain during pregnancy can span anywhere from 15 to 35 pounds. Sometimes more depending on the circumstance. Stress hormone concentration can increase throughout the body due to the new physical and physiological demands put on the body.