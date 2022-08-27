Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Food as fuel

“Food is strictly fuel, nothing else,” said WWE professional wrestler Triple H during an interview.

This was in response to a few questions regarding his lifestyle choices and nutritional tactics that gave him the herculean, comic-book-hero physique to display in front of thousands of big-time wrestling fans.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Imagine being required to show your body to an arena filled with obsessed fans. The requirement of possessing lean abdominal muscles chiseled enough to grate cheese on while carrying off a choreographed act of wrestling moves and sparring with another human is a demanding role, requiring focus, with little room for error.

After listening to this interview, it was apparent he possessed a mindset that structured the choices he made with his food. Nothing could deviate. There wasn’t any eating for relaxation, enjoyment or celebration. The food this professional wrestler consumed was exclusively meant to be fuel to maintain his lean and muscular physique.

The metabolic disease and obesity epidemic is an increasing concern for society. If we visit the doctor’s office and our BMI scale reveals that we are overweight, our physician will tell us we should lose weight. Losing weight usually includes revising what foods we eat or moving our bodies more.

Weight loss and weight gain are constant balancing acts. So, where can we start on a path to productively manage our weight?

Focusing on the decisions we make throughout our day is a manageable place to start refining our healthy lifestyle habits. Sometimes tracking calories, looking at the digital number on a scale, or consistently measuring our clothes can be a helpful tactic. However, these constant acts of collecting and analyzing data take time and energy.

Instead, focusing on intentionally ensuring we perform routine exercise anywhere from one to three times per week, educating ourselves on optimal food items, and making conscious efforts to abstain from unhealthy foods can support us on a path to practicing healthy living.

Being mindful of our lifestyle habits might be more engaging than counting numbers all day when looking at calories and weight. It can become overwhelming to lose a pound one day, and discover that you gained three pounds the next day you weigh yourself. Perhaps deviating from methods requiring such strict attention to detail and focusing more on simple weekly tactics can be easier to adhere to.

Will a fried chicken sandwich fuel our body sufficiently at dinnertime? Or, could a lean pan-seared salmon, roasted asparagus, and a side salad fuel our body more effectively for tomorrow's busy work day?

We usually wind down after a long day of work and have dinner. Physical activity decreases later in the day because our bodies have used a substantial amount of energy.

For example: answering emails, enduring interactions with various humans, or possibly chasing around our children. As a result, our minds and bodies are fatigued, so we don’t move as much.

At this point in the day, a meal rich in lean proteins and veggies supersedes the decision to eat carbohydrates. Proteins’ function is to rebuild stressed muscles. In contrast, a carbohydrate's purpose is to supply energy for physical activity.

Suppose we consume carbohydrates meant for providing energy, and we don’t expend that energy effectively. In that case, the carbohydrates will be converted to fat and stored in the fat cells under our skin. Therefore, matching the demand to rebuild muscle after a fatiguing day of work with protein consumption is superior to choosing a carbohydrate source that supplies energy in a situation later in the day where limited energy is required.

Counting calories, managing weight, and having goals to fit into clothing are critical success factors that help us live happier and healthier. However, before we venture into these advanced details of dieting, understanding the foundations of how food is fuel for the body is a more manageable place to start refining our dietary habits.

The concept that “food is strictly fuel” can be a powerful concept that doesn’t require counting calories or a digital device that measures our mass. The mindset that food is “fuel, nothing else,” is an idea that can assist us in living happy, healthy and strong lives.