 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FIT FOR LIFE

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Food as fuel

  • 0

“Food is strictly fuel, nothing else,” said WWE professional wrestler Triple H during an interview.

This was in response to a few questions regarding his lifestyle choices and nutritional tactics that gave him the herculean, comic-book-hero physique to display in front of thousands of big-time wrestling fans.

Imagine being required to show your body to an arena filled with obsessed fans. The requirement of possessing lean abdominal muscles chiseled enough to grate cheese on while carrying off a choreographed act of wrestling moves and sparring with another human is a demanding role, requiring focus, with little room for error.

After listening to this interview, it was apparent he possessed a mindset that structured the choices he made with his food. Nothing could deviate. There wasn’t any eating for relaxation, enjoyment or celebration. The food this professional wrestler consumed was exclusively meant to be fuel to maintain his lean and muscular physique.

People are also reading…

Sean McCawley mug

Sean McCawley

The metabolic disease and obesity epidemic is an increasing concern for society. If we visit the doctor’s office and our BMI scale reveals that we are overweight, our physician will tell us we should lose weight. Losing weight usually includes revising what foods we eat or moving our bodies more.

Weight loss and weight gain are constant balancing acts. So, where can we start on a path to productively manage our weight?

Focusing on the decisions we make throughout our day is a manageable place to start refining our healthy lifestyle habits. Sometimes tracking calories, looking at the digital number on a scale, or consistently measuring our clothes can be a helpful tactic. However, these constant acts of collecting and analyzing data take time and energy.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Instead, focusing on intentionally ensuring we perform routine exercise anywhere from one to three times per week, educating ourselves on optimal food items, and making conscious efforts to abstain from unhealthy foods can support us on a path to practicing healthy living.

Being mindful of our lifestyle habits might be more engaging than counting numbers all day when looking at calories and weight. It can become overwhelming to lose a pound one day, and discover that you gained three pounds the next day you weigh yourself. Perhaps deviating from methods requiring such strict attention to detail and focusing more on simple weekly tactics can be easier to adhere to.

Will a fried chicken sandwich fuel our body sufficiently at dinnertime? Or, could a lean pan-seared salmon, roasted asparagus, and a side salad fuel our body more effectively for tomorrow's busy work day?

We usually wind down after a long day of work and have dinner. Physical activity decreases later in the day because our bodies have used a substantial amount of energy.

For example: answering emails, enduring interactions with various humans, or possibly chasing around our children. As a result, our minds and bodies are fatigued, so we don’t move as much.

At this point in the day, a meal rich in lean proteins and veggies supersedes the decision to eat carbohydrates. Proteins’ function is to rebuild stressed muscles. In contrast, a carbohydrate's purpose is to supply energy for physical activity.

Suppose we consume carbohydrates meant for providing energy, and we don’t expend that energy effectively. In that case, the carbohydrates will be converted to fat and stored in the fat cells under our skin. Therefore, matching the demand to rebuild muscle after a fatiguing day of work with protein consumption is superior to choosing a carbohydrate source that supplies energy in a situation later in the day where limited energy is required.

Counting calories, managing weight, and having goals to fit into clothing are critical success factors that help us live happier and healthier. However, before we venture into these advanced details of dieting, understanding the foundations of how food is fuel for the body is a more manageable place to start refining our dietary habits.

The concept that “food is strictly fuel” can be a powerful concept that doesn’t require counting calories or a digital device that measures our mass. The mindset that food is “fuel, nothing else,” is an idea that can assist us in living happy, healthy and strong lives.

Fit for Life: Napa-based fitness specialist Sean McCawley offers health tips

Sean McCawley is a Napa-based life time fitness specialist, personal trainer, and the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness. Contact him at 707-287-2727 or visit napatenaciousfitness.com.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Get a grip on falling
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Get a grip on falling

  • SEAN McCAWLEY
  • 0

A fall can cause something as minor as a scraped knee or as catastrophic as a broken bone. One way to minimize injury is to have strong fingers and hands. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Muscles and a balanced diet make a successful team
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Muscles and a balanced diet make a successful team

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Maintaining a healthy body while occasionally indulging in less-than-healthy meals and snacks comes down to a question of balance. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Sciatica: a real pain in the derrière
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Sciatica: a real pain in the derrière

  • SEAN McCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Fitness expert Sean McCawley introduces the lumbopelvic hip complex and explains why we might want to learn what exactly it is. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Pull up a chair and exercise
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Pull up a chair and exercise

  • SEAN McCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Sitting isn't bad for you; sitting for too long without moving is. Napa fitness expert Sean McCawley offers exercises to do to counteract stiffness and stress from inactivity. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: SAID and the challenges of travel
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: SAID and the challenges of travel

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

SAID means “Specific Adaptation to an Imposed Demand” and this includes long hours sitting in an airplane or car. What can you do to help your body out after you get off the plane or out of your car? 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: A completely different pace
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: A completely different pace

  • SEAN McCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Fitness trainer Sean McCawley experienced challenges to his healthy Napa lifestyle on his 10-day trip to Portugal. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Simple exercises for a huge impact
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Simple exercises for a huge impact

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Finding time to exercise is challenging but if you can find time to perform one or two exercises first thing in the morning, this can can accomplish simple and effective exercises. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Food choices for a champion
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Food choices for a champion

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

On the run up to a championship match, the foods you choose will make a difference. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Chip bowl salads for dinner
Lifestyles

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Chip bowl salads for dinner

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

What's for dinner? Before you turn to Door Dash, fitness pro Sean McCawley has a suggestion. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Watching your fitness grow
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Watching your fitness grow

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

When striving to meet fitness goals, try keeping in mind a growing a plant -- both a plant and your body thrive in a nurturing, supportive environment.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Waking up and exercising, Part 2
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Waking up and exercising, Part 2

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Exercising first thing in the morning may sound like a challenge, but the benefits far outweigh the pain of getting out of bed a few minutes earlier.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Waking up and exercising, Part 1
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Waking up and exercising, Part 1

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Rise and shine — or rest in bed? Sean McCawley provides reasons for getting yourself up in the morning. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Just don't hurt your back, Part 2
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Just don't hurt your back, Part 2

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

We don’t realize how vital lower back health is until an accidental injury debilitates us, but exercises can help avoid this calamity. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Just don't hurt your back, Part 1
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Just don't hurt your back, Part 1

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

A long-plane ride, turning your head the wrong way, even sleeping in an odd position, can tweak your back just enough to derail physical activities. The first step in avoiding these injuries, is learning the anatomy of your spine. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Try a digital detox
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Try a digital detox

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

We can fall into an unhealthy rut of spending too much time on our phones. Take some time for yourself by stepping away from your cell phone to experience the gifts the world offers us that are right in front of us.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: A road trip down the spine
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: A road trip down the spine

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

Our spine is akin to a highway in the human body. By engaging in physical activity that keeps the spinal muscles active, we perform proper maintenance on our main freeway of nerves, just as of Cal Trans workers cares for these roads. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Staving off illness
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Staving off illness

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

Our willpower and perseverance to make a trek to a local gym, take a yoga class or participate in outdoor physical activity are equally, if not more powerful, than any medicine that keeps us away from the doctor's office.

Sean McCawley: More help with sciatica
Columnists

Sean McCawley: More help with sciatica

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

We can’t thrive in life when being held up by painful symptoms such as sciatica. Pick exercises that are simple, effective, and easy to replicate on weekly basis to help us live pain free, happy, and strong lives.

Sean McCawley: Training for travel
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley: Training for travel

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

Getting ready to travel again? Make sure to plan ahead for trips with a balanced exercise prescription to ensure your body is strong and injury-free to enjoy these life-changing experiences.

 Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com, or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis

Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, putting him in position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent is eyeing as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida Democrats sided with a candidate backed by many in the party’s establishment who viewed him as the safest choice. The 66-year-old Crist defeated Nikki Fried, the state agriculture commissioner, who staked out a more progressive campaign. New York City Democrats picked Jerry Nadler over Carolyn Maloney in a congressional primary that featured two powerful House committee chairs competing for the same seat.

Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP

Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP

President Joe Biden is calling on Democrats “to vote to literally save democracy once again” in the midterm elections — and comparing Republican ideology to “semi-fascism” — as he leads a kickoff rally and a fundraiser in Maryland. Biden addressed an overflow crowd of thousands at a high school in Rockville Thursday. He told supporters: “You have to choose. Will we be a country that moves forward or a country that moves backward?” Democrats have seen their political hopes rebound in recent months amid a legacy-defining burst of action by Congress and the president. The Republican National Committee called Biden’s comments “despicable.”

Metformin, Ivermectin, Fluvoxamine Do Not Prevent Severe COVID-19

Metformin, Ivermectin, Fluvoxamine Do Not Prevent Severe COVID-19

FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with COVID-19 infection, metformin, ivermectin, and fluvoxamine do not prevent the occurrence of hypoxemia, an emergency department visit, hospitalization, or death, according to a study published in the Aug. 18 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

Watch Now: Related Video

These are just some of the many activities that will prolong your life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News