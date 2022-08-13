Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Get a grip on falling

“Taking a digger,” “getting up close and personal with the stairs,” or “eating it” are comical phrases describing an event when gravity got the best of us, causing us to fall. Typically, these humorous situations can be laughed off and we can move on as if nothing happened.
A fall could be a simple trip and tumble to the ground. It seems like nothing happened after a brief dusting-off of the pants and clapping debris off our hands. However, falling is no laughing matter for individuals with hindered balance, deconditioned fitness levels or degenerative bone disease. A fall can result in something as minor as a scraped knee or as catastrophic as a broken bone.
Decreasing the risk factors of falling is critical to everyday life when recovering from injuries, when balance is an issue or with the advancement of age.
It’s no surprise that a strong and fit body can shave off risk factors of falling. Increased strength and lean muscle mass in the ankle, knee, hip and back promotes increased neuromuscular facilitation and overall body strength, and decreases the likelihood of fatigue when performing long bouts of physical activity.
A less common variable in the equation of decreasing fall occurrences and the severity of the result of falls is using our hands to grab onto an object, both during and after a fall.
For those of us who had the privilege of seeing babies develop into mobile bipedal humans, we’ve seen the evolution of how a human learns to stand upright from a prone crawling position.
Babies just learning to walk will army-crawl to an object, such as the arm of a couch, grab onto it and pull themselves up so they can stand. After mastering standing up and establishing their balance, they might peruse a hallway, using the wall as a safety guide as they slide an outstretched hand on the wall. If the newly walking child falls in the middle of a room, they’ll crawl to an object or person, grab onto it with their tiny fingers, and pull themselves up to standing.
Let’s put ourselves in the shoes of a fully grown, 5-foot 10-inch adult who has just stumbled over a dog and fallen backward. After assessing ourselves and understanding the severity of the fall, we’ll find ourselves on the ground. Ironically, this is the same position as the youngster learning to walk: on the ground, wondering how to stand up.
One of the first things we use to get back up from a fall is our hands. We might sit upright, using our hands to push off the ground to extend our arms, assisting our torso to sit up.
After establishing a seated position, a helpful bystander might extend their arm, asking you to grab their hand. You might be alone after a fall. Finding an object like a rail, pole or fence, we can use our hands to pull ourselves up.
An equally vital variable during falls is our natural response to reach out for something to grab hold of to intervene with an in-progress fall by decreasing the velocity of our body as it drops.
Again, using our fingers’ gripping ability to grab onto objects is critically important to this piece of decreasing the severity of falling.
Optimizing grip strength through exercise is a productive tool for falling events, to support the performance of our impulse to reach out for something during a fall or grab onto an object to help us up after a fall. Along with forearm, biceps and triceps strength, training finger strength is essential for the ability to efficiently grab onto objects.
Therefore, a simple and effective exercise to input into any exercise routine is the finger flexion and extension exercise.
To perform the finger flexion and extension exercise, start in a standing position and elevate your arms with your elbows extended at your collarbone height. As your arms remain elevated and you demonstrate a pristine example of perfect human posture, spread your fingertips out as if you are putting your fingers in a set of gloves. Hold this position at its maximum range of motion for one to two seconds.
After you experience a brief muscular sensation in your fingers, wrists and forearms, reverse the action and squeeze your fingers and thumbs toward the palms of your hands as if you are ringing out a wet towel. Hold this squeezing motion for one to two seconds until a muscular sensation can be experienced in the palms, wrists, and forearms. Repeat these movements for five to 10 repetitions on both arms at once.
Optimal fitness levels such as strength, cardiovascular endurance and balance help mitigate fall risk factors. However, let’s not forget to continue to exercise the very motion that helped us when we took our first steps as humans. The ability to grab onto something and help ourselves up can get us out of some of the most troublesome situations.
Fit for Life: Napa-based fitness specialist Sean McCawley offers health tips
Sean McCawley is a Napa-based life time fitness specialist, personal trainer, and the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness. Contact him at 707-287-2727 or visit napatenaciousfitness.com.
A fall can cause something as minor as a scraped knee or as catastrophic as a broken bone. One way to minimize injury is to have strong fingers and hands.
