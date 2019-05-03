Business trips requiring long plane rides, train commutes, and car travel to and from locations are a huge part of people’s careers.
When traveling, a person’s mindset can get stuck on the logistics of travel: being on the road at a certain time, getting to the airport, checking in, and going through security. Simply getting out of the house in an organized manner can put a time crunch on things as well.
For the people who travel for work for a few days networking, meeting with people or hammering away work in their hotel room, it’s easy to forget healthy eating habits.
When travelling in these scenarios, food decisions are different than back at home. Choices are manageable at home. Store visits allowing us to prepare foods for the upcoming week are easily accessible. Additionally, you can eat a healthy breakfast and dinner because supplies are located conveniently in our fridge. It’s easy to plan what to eat throughout the week.
The healthy habits we develop at home can be easily forgotten when staying at a hotel in a foreign town. Chain restaurants and fast-food establishments supply menu items that can threaten their healthy eating habits. With fast-food options readily available, it’s easy to get derailed. Just because we don’t have the easiest access to healthy foods while traveling doesn’t mean we have to flush our healthy eating habits down the toilet.
Our personal training clients in Napa report similar issues, commenting on how the lack of food resources when travelling can lead to bad decisions. People forget to eat during those long highway commutes.
If you are famished, it’s easy to go to the closest option available, fast-food restaurants that are scattered on the frontage roads of freeways. When you’re starving and you haven’t eaten for a while, a ready-made burger sounds enticing. Besides, it’s hard to eat a salad on the road while driving.
A solution that we give to our personal training clients whose careers require heavy road travel is to ensure to always have a readily available healthy snack in a compartment of their car or travel bag.
A go-to healthy snack can be a simple bag of raw, unsalted nuts. A bag of trail mix that can be obtained at a gas station or the newsstand at an airport is another optimal choice to have readily available in case hunger strikes. A handful of nuts supply enough protein and healthy fats to fuel the body until healthy meal options are available.
When staying at a hotel, restaurants can seem like the only food source. With an unfamiliar menu of food items, decision-making can be a challenge. The first menu items at restaurants can be a sandwich or pasta. These are easy items for the restaurants to produce when aiming to get a traveler a fast meal.
However, a steady of diet of sandwiches and pasta can offer too many calories in one sitting while also putting processed carbohydrates in the body. This can spike insulin levels and trigger overeating scenarios.
A solution that we recommend to our personal training clients is ensuring to scope out food choices before checking into the hotel. A simple Google search on what restaurants are available around the hotel offers a wide variety of restaurants that offer healthy food options.
We recommend keying on restaurants that have more lean meats that are grilled and baked, rather than deep-fried or covered in cream sauces. It’s also a good idea to locate restaurants that have a wide variety of raw veggies featured on their menu items. Map out where you are going to eat just like you would create an itinerary on what you have scheduled throughout your work day.
Lastly, one of the most forgotten about elements of a healthy travel diet is hydration. It’s easy to work and live off a pot of coffee while being productive throughout your work day in a different setting. An invaluable cue that we give to our personal training clients is to ensure to drink a full glass of water first thing in the morning and after every meal. Consuming water in this manner will ensure that there is constant hydration in the body throughout the day so fending off illness and optimal bodily functions are up to par.
Don’t let the daunting task of travel hinder your healthy eating habits. Instead, plan ahead. Make sure to have some readily available healthy snacks — such as nuts or trail mix — in your travel pack for those long plane rides. Stay away from the “easy” drive-thru decisions and map out some healthier restaurant options before you get to your location. With a little bit of preparation and a hunger contingency plan, a busy travel schedule does not have to get in the way healthy eating.