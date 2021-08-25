Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: How does stretching make you feel?

During a training session with one of the college teams, we began with a long static stretching protocol. The athletes would line up, sit down on the ground, and touch their toes. They held this position and a few other stretching positions for three minutes each pose.

I recall an exercise physiology lecture that covered the difference between static and dynamic stretching. The different modes of stretching were beneficial in particular applications of movement. The content we covered touched on the benefits of dynamic stretching over static stretching before exercise and sports specific performance.

Dynamic stretching was defined as momentarily stretching muscles and returning it to its normal baseline position. A standing toe touch is a great example. To perform the standing toe touch, keep the leg extended at the knee and kick your leg up toward the ceiling and reach your hand out as if you are touching your toe. You should experience a momentary stretch in the hamstrings.

In contrast, a static stretching example for the hamstring is the “sit and reach” stretch. To perform, the participant is in a seated position reaching for their toes for a prolonged period of time. This static stretch of the hamstrings should be held for a minute or longer to achieve flexibility improvements.