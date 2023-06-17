Rolled ankles, bumping a foot into a protruding root jutting up from the sidewalk, or unexpectedly moving objects colliding with the lateral aspect of our lower extremities are random scenarios leading to loss of balance and falling over. One could imagine the outcome of a fully developed human toppling over to the ground and inflicting substantial damage. The ability to prepare, apprehend, and correct presentations of imbalance is critical to our current and future quality of life.

The physical demands of balance have many definitions. A broad description of balance-themed exercises we focus on with our personal training clients is the ability to address unbalanced situations. Optimal balance means that a human can adjust proficiently during periods in which they are imbalanced. Whether it be the inversion of the ankle when stepping laterally, catching one's foot on an object on the ground, or absorbing a percussive blow from an object colliding with our body, the ability to correct these occurrences of swaying the body away from its center of gravity is essential to avoiding injury and enjoying productive everyday lives.

So, how do we emulate unbalanced situations through exercise without putting ourselves in a harmful situation? The last thing we want to do is harm ourselves when attempting to improve our balance. A decent starting point would be picking a safe place with supporting structures nearby to grab onto, lean against, or sit down on. For example, a wall is a stable object to lean onto if a portion of our body weight is toppling over in an uncomfortable state where we might be teetering. Additionally, having something nearby to grab onto with our hands allows the body to recalibrate its awareness. Furthermore, a place to sit is beneficial when practicing balance exercises. After conducting rigorous exercise, the body may become fatigued. Therefore, supplying the body with the ability to rest after a set of exercises aids in avoiding injuries.

Now that the body has entered a safe environment during balance-enhancing exercises, a mode of exercise can be applied to introduce a type of imbalance. A simple and effective exercise we conduct with all of our personal training clients while at their coaching sessions or before conducting their fitness homework at a local gym is the single leg internal and external hip rotation. This exercise not only focuses on balancing on one leg but also requires a component of coordination and thought. While posting on one leg, the opposite leg lifts in a flexed position and rotates externally. To perform this exercise, we offer these cues:

Single Leg Hip Internal and External Rotation Stretch: To perform the single leg hip internal and external rotation stretch, start by finding a stable surface to support yourself, such as a wall or post. Lift a flexed knee toward hip level and rotate the leg to the outside of your body. You should experience a slight stretching sensation in your inner thigh and hip insertion. Once you have achieved the desired amount of repetitions for the external rotation, reverse the motion by positioning your toe and knee facing away from the body. Lift the stretching leg up and internally rotate it toward the midline of the body. Repeat both of these movements for five to ten repetitions on both legs.

Completing one set of this exercise not only aids in balance but also supplies a brief stretch and muscular activation to the hip joint. Maintaining sufficient balance while executing a large movement in the hip joint covers components of correcting the presentation of imbalance. Adhering to simple and effective exercises once or twice a week can significantly improve the ability to have optimal balance and address situations in which imbalance scenarios occur.

Compliance with balance-focused exercises has the potential to improve our fitness levels and improve our overall productivity in our lives. By choosing safe and effective modes of exercise that enhance balance, we can live happy, healthy, and strong lives.