“It’s gotten to the point where I can’t turn a doorknob or open up a jar of pickles without my wrist screaming at me,” exclaimed Harvey at the beginning of his weekly training session. “I’m not sure what to do. I already took time off from our last workout. I’m upset I can’t get my reps of bicep curls in for my arms to look stunning for my summer boating trip.”

Harvey was entering his eighteenth month of training at our personal training studio. Weight loss, decreased pain in his hips and knees, which had both seen total replacements, and an improved outlook on his life were just a few achievements in his portfolio of fitness goals. To say Harvey had done well in the success he’s seen in his fitness journey would be an understatement. Harvey had exceeded not only our expectations as his coaches but also his own. However, a subtle injury to his wrist turned out to be quite the obstacle. A wrist injury that caused intermittent searing pain on the pinky side of the wrist abruptly stopped Harvey’s speedy path to feeling fit, happy, and strong.

Dealing with injuries is never fun. Especially from a person who has redefined their overall quality of life by transforming his health status to be in the higher percentile of fitness in his age group of men in their early sixties. As Harvey’s performance coaches, we knew we needed to meet him where he was at. Expressing a feeling of understanding of his discouragement and discomfort was number one. If Harvey knew we were on the same boat as him, he knew he could trust us to recover this nagging wrist injury just as much as he trusted us these last 18 months.

Our game plan to recover Harvey’s wrist began with an intervention to remove any exercises from his routine that could pose any further pain complications. After removing exercises threatening his healing process, we assured Harvey this adjustment to decrease the intensity of his personal training sessions would be temporary. Those tickets to the gun show to prepare him for his summer boating season weren’t out of the question. Harvey was all in. There was hope to get his fitness routine back on track with this layout of a realistic and meticulously designed recovery plan.

After Harvey had been assured there was an effective game plan and faith in the process to recover his wrist had been established, we looked into how different modes of prescribed exercise would not only avoid adding presentations of pain to his wrist but would also act as potent healing mechanisms for the connective tissue and strategies to decrease the inflamed structures of his wrist. Slow and controlled exercise techniques were a great place to start suppressing the pain Harvey experienced in his wrist.

Known as eccentric modes of exercise in the gym nerds knowledge of resistance training, this exercise technique has the ability to encourage oxygenated blood flow to an injured site of the body and decrease mechanical stress on the afflicted joint. The slow, lowered movements of specific exercises also influence productive stress on the surrounding muscles of the injury site to influence the growth and refinement of lean muscle mass.

Eccentric movements are classified as the lengthening of targeted muscle fibers while put under a stressful stimulus. For example, an eccentric wrist movement is eccentric wrist extension. After the knuckles are pulled toward the elbow, the reverse direction is the eccentric motion when slowly lowering the palm to the ground. Here are a few cues on how to conduct this exercise:

Eccentric dumbbell wrist extension with assisted wrist extension: Hold a dumbbell in one hand resting on the knee in a seated position. Use the other hand to assist the hand holding the dumbbell in bringing the wrist up to an extending position. Release the hand holding the dumbbell and slowly lower the dumbbell downward for a count of five seconds. Once the hand holding the dumbbell has lowered in a controlled and stable manner for five seconds, use the free hand to assist the dumbbell hand to the starting position. Repeat this movement on both hands for five to 10 repetitions.

By performing this mode of eccentric exercise three to five times per week, Harvey saw a substantial decrease in pain and increased functionality in his wrist just after two weeks. While we were elated his wrist was efficiently recovering, we ensured to inform Harvey he needed to comply with 60 to 90 days worth of adherence to this routine of performing this wrist injury recovery protocol. Even though Harvey returned to his favorite exercise of dumbbell biceps curls, we ensured to include these eccentric wrist exercises in his program to ensure this injury didn’t return.

Sometimes we need to take a pit stop and tighten the bolts in our joints. It’s not abnormal to experience an injury from a random situation. However, we don’t need to let those injuries and the pain we experience derail us. If an injury pops up, don’t panic. With a small diagnostic of the injury and a solid game plan, we can return to our path to success in our fitness journey.