 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FIT FOR LIFE

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Engaging your core in every day life

From the Fit for Life: Napa-based fitness specialist Sean McCawley offers health tips series
  • 0

The human body has many critically important functions we use in our everyday lives that are commonly overlooked. We use our necks to turn our heads from side to side and look up and down. Our arms perform complex movements to grab, hold, pull and push objects. Let’s not forget those other bones beneath our hips we use for one of the most essential movements: our legs so we can walk.

Unfortunately, minor injuries to our body shunt these unique capabilities. Random injuries affect simple everyday movements caused by a deconditioned core.

Imagine how your body would exist if we temporarily shut down the use of our arms and legs. How would we move? Your head could still move up and down and side to side. Our torso could still sit up, rotate the spine and hips, and extend the spine.

Now, imagine your arms and legs had perfect functioning capacity, but you couldn't sit up, extend your spine, or rotate your back. Life would be kind of rough. Looking over your shoulder to back out of a parking spot would be a struggle. Returning to an upright standing posture after a meal at the dinner table would pose a challenge.

People are also reading…

These issues illuminate the importance of having a strong, durable and unhindered collection of muscles, tendons and ligaments in the body’s core region. Our “core” is a collection of joints and muscles in the neck, upper back, lower back and hips. Granted, overall full body strength is critical to longevity and wellness. However, a significant amount of strength originates from the inner stabilizing features of the core.

A helpful tactic for our personal training clients is to bring awareness to core muscular facilitation of the neck, shoulder blades, abdominal, and hips to ensure the body sits, stands, and walks optimally upright.

Take a moment to visualize our bodies from a side profile. Note three key reference points: the ears, armpit, and hips. Making efforts to line the ears up over the armpits ensure the head is not hunching forward. Stacking the armpits over the hips presents the classic “hunch back of Notre Dame” rounded thoracic spine. Ensuring to stabilize the hips under the armpits prevents slouching in chairs while driving, sitting down at lunch, or performing desk work. These simple cues significantly aid in activating core musculature and contribute to injury prevention to the neck, shoulder blade region, and lower back.

Here are some helpful cues to typical activities we perform in our everyday lives that can bring awareness to utilizing our core muscles.

1. Looking at the phone: When texting, surfing the web, or interacting with your favorite social media platform, use your hand to bring the phone to face height. This prevents the head from tilting forward and causing an excessive outward bow in the thoracic spine between the shoulder blades. Additionally, ensure to line the ears up over the armpits. Positioning the ears over the armpits engages the muscles surrounding the neck to line the cervical spine correctly over the body.

2. Typing an email at your desk: Having the hands extended out and looking at a monitor for hours influences forward slouching of the upper back. This slouching creates rounding in the thoracic spine and collapse of the rib cage. To prevent this, use the cue “keep your armpits over the hips.” As I stroke the keys on my keyboard, producing this award-winning article, I am practicing this tactic to ensure my back doesn’t round. Unfortunately, my shoulder blades and lower back yell at me when I forget to do this while typing emails, reports and exercise prescriptions. Therefore, I must remind myself to keep my armpits over my hips at the desk.

3. Having a beer or glass of wine with your pals: Chairs at restaurants, bars, or in a friend's patio chair at a picnic usually have smooth surfaces. This causes the buttocks to slide forward, resulting in the hips sliding in front of the body in a structurally weak position. This “sitting butt slide” can lead to impingement of the lumbar vertebrae leading to public enemy number one in the lower back world, sciatica. Keeping the hips underneath the armpits fends off nagging lower back pain, such as sciatica, after prolonged bouts of sitting.

These cues help to prevent debilitating afflictions on our bodies. Practicing these movements trigger muscles responsible for engaging the core. Regular attendance to a local gym, yoga class or recreational physical activity plays a prominent role in fitness; however devoting awareness toward simple tactics can strengthen our core without doing a sit-up or plank. Activating the core throughout the day and preventing common injuries is a key ingredient to help our everyday functionality.

Fit for Life: Napa-based fitness specialist Sean McCawley offers health tips

Sean McCawley is a Napa-based life time fitness specialist, personal trainer, and the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness. Contact him at 707-287-2727 or visit napatenaciousfitness.com.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Engaging your core in every day life
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Engaging your core in every day life

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • 0

Activating the core throughout the day and preventing common injuries is a key ingredient to help our everyday functionality.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: When 'things don't heal as fast'
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: When 'things don't heal as fast'

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Is it better to dwell on pains and problems or look ahead to "the next logical step" to achieving health and joy?

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Take a walk up a Napa hill
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Take a walk up a Napa hill

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Just five minutes of inclined walking once a week can improve muscular strength, decrease joint pain, and add another fun and engaging adventure to a weekly walking routine.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Exercises to keep your balance
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Exercises to keep your balance

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • 0

Sean McCawley shares exercises to strengthen balance and help avoid dangerous falls. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Managing treat-to-healthy food ratios
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Managing treat-to-healthy food ratios

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Even fitness gurus like Sean McCawley get the urge to indulge in less-than-healthy treats. Here is what he does. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Out of breath on the stairs
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Out of breath on the stairs

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

A visit to Washington D.C., reveals a city full of stairs. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Being healthy pays off
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Being healthy pays off

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Everyone gets sick but if we include regular exercise and  recreational physical activity into our lives, we don’t have to be sick for very long. That’s why it pays off to be healthy.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Don't discount the 'slow drip' of simple exercise every day
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Don't discount the 'slow drip' of simple exercise every day

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Missing a week of exercise at your local gym is not the end of the world. Having the “slow drip” dose of simple and effective exercises every day promotes substantial results too.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Getting in shape for adventure
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Getting in shape for adventure

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Before you embark on an trip, it's a good idea to prepare yout body a few months in advance to manage the stresses of travel.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: The isometric alternative for exercise
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: The isometric alternative for exercise

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Isometric exercises may be an alternative for people pressed to find the time to get to the gym. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Oh no, I missed my workouts
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Oh no, I missed my workouts

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

What happens when you miss your workouts for a week? It's not all bad news. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Posture matters
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Posture matters

  • SEAN McCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

When tech blunts physical activity, we can still avoid underuse injuries through efficient and effective forms of exercise, columnist Sean McCawley writes.

Sean McCawley, Fit For Life: A nod to knee health
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit For Life: A nod to knee health

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Napa fitness expert Sean McCawley discusses the importance of keeping your knees strong and healthy.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Look at the menu ahead of time
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Look at the menu ahead of time

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Preparation is a  tool for success. To mitigate the unhealthy effects of eating out too much, we can look at the menus of our favorite restaurants ahead of time to make healthy decisions for our nutritional success.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Food as fuel
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Food as fuel

  • SEAN McCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Weight loss and weight gain are constant balancing acts. Where can we start on a path to productively managing our weight? 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Just one more
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Just one more

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Finding a way to squeak in an extra healthy habit significantly impacts our everyday health and happiness.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Get a grip on falling
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Get a grip on falling

  • SEAN McCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

A fall can cause something as minor as a scraped knee or as catastrophic as a broken bone. One way to minimize injury is to have strong fingers and hands. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Muscles and a balanced diet make a successful team
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Muscles and a balanced diet make a successful team

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Maintaining a healthy body while occasionally indulging in less-than-healthy meals and snacks comes down to a question of balance. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Sciatica: a real pain in the derrière
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Sciatica: a real pain in the derrière

  • SEAN McCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Fitness expert Sean McCawley introduces the lumbopelvic hip complex and explains why we might want to learn what exactly it is. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Pull up a chair and exercise
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Pull up a chair and exercise

  • SEAN McCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Sitting isn't bad for you; sitting for too long without moving is. Napa fitness expert Sean McCawley offers exercises to do to counteract stiffness and stress from inactivity. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: SAID and the challenges of travel
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: SAID and the challenges of travel

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

SAID means “Specific Adaptation to an Imposed Demand” and this includes long hours sitting in an airplane or car. What can you do to help your body out after you get off the plane or out of your car? 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: A completely different pace
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: A completely different pace

  • SEAN McCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Fitness trainer Sean McCawley experienced challenges to his healthy Napa lifestyle on his 10-day trip to Portugal. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Simple exercises for a huge impact
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Simple exercises for a huge impact

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Finding time to exercise is challenging but if you can find time to perform one or two exercises first thing in the morning, this can can accomplish simple and effective exercises. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Food choices for a champion
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Food choices for a champion

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

On the run up to a championship match, the foods you choose will make a difference. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Chip bowl salads for dinner
Lifestyles

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Chip bowl salads for dinner

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

What's for dinner? Before you turn to Door Dash, fitness pro Sean McCawley has a suggestion. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Watching your fitness grow
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Watching your fitness grow

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

When striving to meet fitness goals, try keeping in mind a growing a plant -- both a plant and your body thrive in a nurturing, supportive environment.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Waking up and exercising, Part 2
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Waking up and exercising, Part 2

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Exercising first thing in the morning may sound like a challenge, but the benefits far outweigh the pain of getting out of bed a few minutes earlier.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Waking up and exercising, Part 1
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Waking up and exercising, Part 1

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Rise and shine — or rest in bed? Sean McCawley provides reasons for getting yourself up in the morning. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Just don't hurt your back, Part 2
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Just don't hurt your back, Part 2

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

We don’t realize how vital lower back health is until an accidental injury debilitates us, but exercises can help avoid this calamity. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Just don't hurt your back, Part 1
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Just don't hurt your back, Part 1

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

A long-plane ride, turning your head the wrong way, even sleeping in an odd position, can tweak your back just enough to derail physical activities. The first step in avoiding these injuries, is learning the anatomy of your spine. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Try a digital detox
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Try a digital detox

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

We can fall into an unhealthy rut of spending too much time on our phones. Take some time for yourself by stepping away from your cell phone to experience the gifts the world offers us that are right in front of us.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Optimal exercises for busy lives
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Optimal exercises for busy lives

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

If you can't make it to the gym six times a week, you can still achieve optimal fitness by choosing compound exercises.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: A road trip down the spine
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: A road trip down the spine

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

Our spine is akin to a highway in the human body. By engaging in physical activity that keeps the spinal muscles active, we perform proper maintenance on our main freeway of nerves, just as of Cal Trans workers cares for these roads. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Staving off illness
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Staving off illness

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

Our willpower and perseverance to make a trek to a local gym, take a yoga class or participate in outdoor physical activity are equally, if not more powerful, than any medicine that keeps us away from the doctor's office.

Sean McCawley: More help with sciatica
Columnists

Sean McCawley: More help with sciatica

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

We can’t thrive in life when being held up by painful symptoms such as sciatica. Pick exercises that are simple, effective, and easy to replicate on weekly basis to help us live pain free, happy, and strong lives.

Sean McCawley: Training for travel
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley: Training for travel

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

Getting ready to travel again? Make sure to plan ahead for trips with a balanced exercise prescription to ensure your body is strong and injury-free to enjoy these life-changing experiences.

'Blue Therapy' is the new way of practicing mindfulness while being in the middle of the sea enjoying nature.
Sean McCawley mug

Sean McCawley

 Submitted photo

Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa,  welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com, or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NY state health commissioner resigning to return to Harvard

NY state health commissioner resigning to return to Harvard

New York’s state health commissioner will resign Jan. 1 after 13 months in the job to return to Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Mary Bassett said in a statement Friday that she was leaving so the next commissioner can lead the department for a full four-year term under Gov. Kathy Hochul, who won election to her first full term last month. Hochul says in a statement that Bassett led the Health Department during a challenging time, battling the coronavirus, mpox and polio outbreaks. Bassett is a former New York City health commissioner and became the state commissioner in December 2021 after leaving Harvard.

FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids

FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids

It's now a lot easier and cheaper for Americans to get hearing aids. The government recently began allowing the sale of hearing aids without a prescription. These over-the-counter hearing aids began hitting the market in October at prices that can be thousands of dollars lower than prescription hearing aids. They are for people with mild-to-moderate hearing problems — not those with more severe hearing loss. The Food and Drug Administration estimates that around 30 million people in the United States deal with hearing loss. Only about 20% of the people who could use a hearing aid seek help.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Gen Z are turning their time online into a side hustle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News