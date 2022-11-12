Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Exercises to keep your balance

There are many everyday life scenarios in which we find ourselves being pushed off our center of gravity, whether it’s a slight stutter step to the outside or tripping over an object on the ground.

Activities as simple as getting out of bed, stepping up and down stairs or putting on shoes can cause us to stumble. In the worst-case scenario, a seemingly basic daily activity hindering balance can cause a fall.

It takes one simple instance of imbalance to send our bodies traveling downward but this can cause drastic change to our everyday functionality.

Loss of balance leads to immediate, impulsive reactions to aid our bodies avoid an injury. An example is reaching our hands out to brace ourselves, to grab onto objects to break our fall or have our hands take the brunt of a fall.

Another immediate reaction is taking a few steps forward to regain our center of gravity after we stumble on objects, such as a rock or crack in the ground. Stumbling forward influences the body to regain upright posture by telling the lower extremities to move rapidly under the torso. If the torso falls faster than the lower extremities, the body can be sent diving to the ground quicker than a redwood being felled in Mendocino County.

The threat of losing balance and falling is no joke. For those of us with a career requiring multiple hours on the computer, commuting in a car or airplane or taking phone calls at a desk, it should be no surprise that activity levels will decrease, leading to increased fat mass, reduced strength and deconditioning of athletic potential.

Additionally, aging accumulates multiple factors, causing moments where the body can be disoriented and lose balance.

Fortunately, we don’t need to let the loss of balance become a life-altering issue. Exercises to fortify our balance and coordination can help us mitigate the factors leading to the risk of falling.

We perform a basic progression to improve balance with our personal training clients. The single-leg balance exercise is a simple and potently effective technique that rapidly enhances balance. Below are a few progressions on introducing this exercise and continuing them after building competency and mastering each progress point.

1. Hand-supported on stable object isometric leg lift (beginning level exercise): Find a sturdy object to place your hand on while standing upright, such as the corner of a wall, a rail or a post. Lift one leg to where the knee is around hip level. Hold this position for 15 to 30 seconds. Repeat this movement for three sets on each leg. Once you feel this exercise can be performed without holding onto an object, move to the next progression.

2. Standing leg staggered in front foot lift-offs (progression 1): Position yourself in an upright stance and bring one foot out in front of the body to where the leading foot's heel is about even with the middle of the stationary foot. Stand next to a supporting object in case you lose your balance.

Next, lift the leading foot slightly off the ground and place it back down in a safe and stable position. Perform three sets of five to ten repetitions on each leg. Once mastery and competency of lifting the foot and setting it down have been mastered, progress to the next exercise.

3. Hands-free isometric leg lift (progression 2): While standing upright, find a sturdy object that your hand can grab onto for safety. Without using this stabilizing object, lift one leg to where the knee is around hip level. Ensure to spot yourself next to the supporting object in case there is a loss of balance to regain a safe standing position. Hold this position for five to fifteen seconds. Repeat this movement for three sets on each leg.