Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Instant gratification and the human body

The past few decades have provided us with phenomenological inventions offering instant gratification. Payment via tapping our credit card or phone on the surface of a payment processor at grocery stores, gas stations and restaurants can remove any apprehensions about the amount being deducted from our bank account.

Remember when we needed to acquire a carbon copy by superimposing an image of the credit card’s number on a triplicate of white, yellow and pink paper? Those days have been conveniently put in the archive of human history. Our lives are far less complicated, thanks to the genius of the human race.

Downloading content on our phones can be accomplished in the blink of an eye. I recently watched the entire series of "Friends" on Hulu during a road trip through the badlands of I-5, thanks to our 5G phone networks.

These technological advances can offer massive improvements to our lives. For example: opening up the Amazon app and having a 36-pack of toilet paper delivered to my doorstep in less than 24 hours is pretty cool. This convenience frees an hour in my day by alleviating a trip to Walmart and I avoid waiting in a line, watching people stare at their cell phones to absorb the latest mind-leaching TikTok reel.

Unfortunately, this way of immediately completing tasks formerly requiring physical effort and thought can be debilitating to our productivity. The resources that give us that “ta-dah!” effect after we get something done right away can become too prevalent in our day-to-day lives.

Too much immediate gratification can lead to using our brains less to produce creative thoughts and our bodies less to move and interact with the environment around us. If long-term health is a goal in our lives, it’s worthwhile to keep in mind the critical importance of moving and making conscious decisions throughout our day.

The physiology involved in the human body doesn’t offer instant gratification the same way as the tap payment of a credit card when filling up our car. If our fitness goals entail increasing strength, losing weight or decreasing pain, a substantial amount of focus and consistent practice in keeping the body moving must be allocated to our schedule.

We can’t download an app from the Apple or Google Play store to immediately be able to perform 10 pushups, maintain a healthy weight or overcome nagging pain and injuries. The efforts, thoughts and energy we dedicate to moving our bodies are the application. There aren’t many machines that can replace the willpower and discipline ingrained within our human identity.

It’s helpful to put digital devices away for a moment that track every variable of data present in our lives. Ensuring we can participate in everyday activities like walking long distances, stepping up and down stairs or bending down to pick objects up off the ground are necessary to live long and happy lives.

Instant satisfaction from technology has created this fantastic world we exist in. However, let’s not forget to maintain the movement that our ancestors who lived before the era of instant digital satisfaction.

Even though our lives are filled with convenience thanks to technology, we still need to roll up our sleeves and perform chores, walk frequently and train our bodies to accomplish things that can't be achieved immediately.

Sean McCawley is a Napa-based life time fitness specialist, personal trainer, and the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness. Contact him at 707-287-2727 or visit napatenaciousfitness.com.

Sean McCawley mug

Sean McCawley

 Submitted photo

Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa,  welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com, or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.

