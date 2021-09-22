Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Keeping your 'floating bone' in shape

The scapula, or shoulder blade, has very few bone-to-bone attachment points. In fact, it’s sometimes referred to as a “floating bone” due to the limited number of attachments to bones.

Instead of having strong insertions to joints of bones, the scapula has various muscles attached to it responsible for smooth and efficient movement of the shoulder rotator cuff joint and stabilization to the upper back and neck.

If there is a lack of strength in the muscles of scapular stabilization, nagging and debilitating injuries can occur. Example of such injuries might be damage to the rotator cuff region, upper back and shoulder blade pain, or nerve pain associated with afflictions to suboptimal upper back and spine strength.

Ensuring to pay particular attention to the integrity of the muscles surrounding the scapula allows us to reach overhead without pain, stand and sit up straight, and avoid pain that can ruin our day.

Movements associated with muscles attached to the scapula include full rotation of the rotator cuff, the gliding forward and backward of the shoulders, and stability to the thoracic and cervical vertebrae.