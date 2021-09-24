Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Tight hips mean a tight back

Our veteran client, Freddy, was beginning his weekly exercise routine when he said his back was feeling tight. He immediately knelt with his back facing an exercise bench.

Putting one foot on the bench and the other foot positioned in front of him as if he were genuflecting, in a position meant to stretch his quadriceps and abdominal muscles, Freddy explained, “The chiropractor tells me if my lower back is tight, then my hip flexor muscles must be tight.”

Freddy had successfully troubleshot pain in his low back, outside of my exercise instruction. Focusing on the well-being of our hip flexor muscles is a great solution to alleviate common lower back symptoms in which our society struggles with on a daily basis. Good job, Freddy. The chiropractor gets a gold star as well.

The hips connect to the spine in a fashion that allows the hips to tilt forward and backward. This motion of rolling the crest of the hips forward and backward is called an anterior and posterior pelvic tilt.

Imagine the crest of the hips rolling toward the belly button and shortening the space between the crest of the hips and the ribs. This is a posterior pelvic tilt because the pelvis is rolling toward the back of the body.