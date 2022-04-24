 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fit for Life

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Just don't hurt your back, Part 1

“All you have to do is…”

If only life were as easy as living the description behind these words. I’m sure, however, we’re all aware that life is full of twists and turns we can’t necessarily predict.

In the case of the physical well-being of our spine, there are many motions our back allows us to do: twist, turn, bend, pivot, and remain still for a prolonged period.

We can perform all of these motions thanks to the intricate structure of our spine, the nerves that branch out from our spinal cord to our extremities, and the muscles surrounding the spine.

However, once we sleep funny, endure a few five-plus hour plane rides or turn our heads the wrong way when looking behind us, a section of our spine can tweak out and dramatically derail our everyday lives.

The spine consists of five sections of uniquely shaped bones called vertebrae. These vertebrae encase our spinal cord. The vertebrae's specific functions depend on what part of the body the spine is associated with.

The cervical vertebrae of the neck are seven bones stacked on top of each other. The thoracic group of vertebrae consists of 12 bones that connect the spine to the ribcage. The thick, sturdy lumbar vertebrae are a group of five bones that are the strongest and thickest of the spinal bones residing between the ribs and hips. The sacrum is made of five fused vertebrae connecting the spine to the hips. Finally, the coccyx, or tail bone, has three to five coccygeal vertebrae.

It’s safe to say that most of the population has suffered from a form of back pain. We can’t “just” avoid a few motions throughout our day to ensure our back stays in good condition. If one section of the back is tweaked, many maladies can ensue.

Ensuring the back is capable of enduring the stresses of our day takes planning, effort, and understanding of the muscles necessary to ensure optimal spinal health.

A combination of stretching, resistance training and mobility exercises is critical to a healthy back free of injury.

In part two, I’ll cover a few movements that can be done two to three times per week. Adhering to consistent exercise can significantly help strengthen our back, avoid injuries, and decrease the longevity of an injury if it were to occur. Remember that weekly consistency of adhering to exercises is the key to a happy and strong life.

Editor's note: Sean McCawley's column will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Find Part II on Thursday, April 28. 

Fit for Life: Napa-based fitness specialist Sean McCawley offers health tips

Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, CA, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com , or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com

