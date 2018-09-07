Maintaining a healthful weight and limiting the amount of additional fat on your body is a commonly understood fact that leads to a healthful quality of life.
Many functioning people in our society are overweight. Combine this with sedentary lifestyles and poor food decisions, we delve deeper into the destructive effects of neglect to healthful lifestyle habits.
A sedentary lifestyle leads to a storage of fat and decreases the amount lean muscle on the body. Lack of muscle can lead to decreased desire to move regularly and comfortably.
Becoming deconditioned and losing muscle mass creates struggles in being physically active. Initiating movement from sedentary positions can be painful on the body, causing joint pains and achy muscle.
In addition, decreased lean muscle mass will also harm bone mineral density, the foundational strength and structural integrity of the bones within the body.
Various metabolic symptoms occur when there is an increased ratio of fat to muscle within the body including obesity, osteoporosis, and diabetes. While these conditions are all detrimental to our everyday quality of life, these can be prevented by some revisions made to our lifetime fitness efforts.
There is a correlation between the amount of fat and lean muscle in the body depending upon the how much physical activity is performed. A minimal amount of physical activity will lead to an increase in fat mass, while an optimal amount of physical activity leads to increased lean muscle mass.
Lack of movement will lead to fewer calories being consumed and promote the storage of fat. Less movement will also lead lack of bone and joint movement, which means bones will struggle to retain bone mineral density. However, the inverse to this scenario is more physical activity, which promotes many health benefits and prevents the problems lack of movement causes. Increased physical activity leads to more calories being used as a fuel source for energy.
In addition, more calories being consumed are now aimed toward the regeneration of lean muscle mass. The increased ratio of lean muscle mass will lead to the need for muscles to use fat as a fuel source. More muscle means less fat throughout the body.
More lean muscle throughout the body will lead to an increased desire to move because the body is stronger, more coordinated, and can move comfortably without pain. This decreases the hesitation to move due to aches and pains of movement caused by inactivity because the joints become reinforced and stronger to support a more active lifestyle.
Therefore, we can see that more physical activity will lead to increase in lean muscle mass and a decrease in fat. The final product is more benefits to lifetime fitness.
The ratio of more muscle to less fat in the body gives multiple benefits to the body’s bone mineral density.
Increased physical activity increases the stress on muscles. The increased demand for movement of the muscles induce an environment that promotes more physical activity to be performed in the future.
Muscles will have more oxygenated blood flowing to them. The stress put on large muscle groups throughout the body will increase the amount of growth hormone that flows throughout the entire body, acting as a chemical messenger to promote regeneration of connective tissue around all the entire body.
The increase in muscular size around the bone will further promote the increased amount bone mineral density and cause the bone to become larger and stronger in size. Using physical activity safely and effectively through exercise is one of the most beneficial ways to counteract the detrimental effects of arthritis.
An increase in physical activity leads to increased muscle mass and less fat. This is a win-win situation to promote more movement, increase bone health and prevent metabolic diseases such as diabetes, obesity and hyperlipidemia.
It’s important to work to create a 2-to-1 muscle-to-fat ratio. The more lean muscle mass over fat, the better. Creating more lean muscle mass can be done by walking long distances, regular recreational hobbies or performing a variation of resistance training exercises.
We teach our personal training clients how to perform compound resistance training techniques focusing on larger muscle groups that create strong lower body and upper body movements. More physical activity through exercising effectively, participating in physically active hobbies and simply moving more overall will equate to more lean muscle mass and a less sedentary lifestyle, which will support our mission to lifetime fitness.