Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Maintaining the all-important joints

Similar to an old beat-up door you might find at a dodgy gas station, requiring a shoulder check from an NHL player in order to jolt the door open, our joints can resemble an old, dilapidated structure like the gas station door as well, if neglected.

Our personal training clients seek our services to design custom exercise prescriptions with many goals in mind. A common goal is to increase strength and decrease pain throughout important parts of the body affected by previous injuries or surgeries. Joint pain symptoms such as arthritis, limited range of motion, and sensitive post-surgical areas aren’t uncommon reports.

It’s true that exercise helps with joint pain. Look at what physical therapists have us do after a physician prescribed set of physical therapy sessions. Usually, a physical therapist will treat the site of injury with three to four small exercises to the affected area along with the application of e-stim, ultrasound, and heat and ice therapy.

Physical therapy sessions can go until insurance hours are up or the area of injury demonstrates it is healing enough to return to normal physical activity. Usually, following a month of physical therapy, we can return to everyday life with lower pain than what was imposed by the initial mechanism of injury.