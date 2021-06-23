Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Mitigating sciatica via fitness, Part 1

These nerves can be impeded by shifted vertebrae, tight muscles, or distorted connective tissues surrounding the membrane of the nerves. The sciatic nerve that runs down the leg is huge. During my studies as an anatomy and physiology student, we observed the sciatic nerve’s physical appearance in cadavers. This nerve has the diameter of an extension cord you would find at your local Home Depot. Therefore, any sort of compression on a large nerve will equate to large amounts of pain.

Compressive forces on these nerves can be caused by vertebrae narrowing their spaces which the spinal root nerves pass through. Any sort of spinal compression contributes to disruptive pressure on the spinal root nerves.

Additionally, one of the biggest culprits contributing to sciatic pain is caused by tight gluteal muscles pressing down on the nerve in the buttocks region. In particular, the piriformis muscle, one of the deepest groups of gluteal muscles responsible for hip movement. The piriformis runs directly over the top of the sciatic nerve. If the piriformis becomes inflamed, pressure will be applied to the sciatic nerve.

As I listened to my friend’s frustration regarding his sciatica symptoms, he mentioned how he wished he could go back to his everyday life activities of gardening, working on his car, and various projects around the house.