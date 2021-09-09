Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Preparing for an event

One of our aspiring young coaches recently completed an ultra-endurance event known as the Spartan Race. This is an event that includes eight miles of professionally designed obstacles one would see in a military boot.
The only difference is a creative twist with the addition of obstacles including long distances of monkey bars, ice-cold water baths to swim through, and the gift of throwing a javelin at a target at the end of the race in a physically exhausted state.
When Tom told me about this event, I asked him if he had received a blow to the head over the weekend. Personally, I wouldn’t volunteer to run eight miles through an army boot camp on steroids. However, whenever Tom spoke about this event, the exuberance in his voice became more concentrated, and you could see the endorphins flood through his eyes as the Spartan Race approached.
In our downtime between conducting personal training sessions, Tom shared when his next planned run would be. Five miles yesterday, eight miles at the end of the day, or a few miles before he would train clients in the morning later in the week.
Meeting his running goals every week was at the top of his priority list. Tom could also be heard asking both clients and fellow coaches when training sessions would end to ensure he could have the gym to himself to devote time toward his workouts.
Through my peripheral vision, while performing administrative work behind the desk, small Tupperware containers of salad, thinly sliced chicken breast, and nuts could be seen neatly stashed in the corner so Tom could get frequent feedings of lean protein and veggies. There was no doubt, Tom took preparing for this event seriously.
After Tom successfully completed the Spartan Race, he shared the details. The event was performed on the beautiful Monterey peninsula. He and a group of friends joined him in this chaotically fun activity. There were multiple memorable moments he said he would never forget throughout the various obstacle and interactions with his peers as he went through the event.
Four hours of aerobic activity through a maze of obstacles challenging the will of the human body paired with eight miles of running doesn’t sound like the most appealing of activities. However, if you’ve met Tom, it would be visually apparent that he’s already in exceptional physical condition. Tom certainly wasn’t born that way though. Years of participating in sports and group recreational physical activities had helped Tom prepare his body for the event.
This example of having a goal event to achieve promoted a certain desire to motivate Tom to diligently work toward. Could it be the hours of running throughout the week, the four consistent days in the gym or the pristine dietary decisions that gave Tom the body of a well-polished athlete?
Or was it the motivation, desire, and willingness to be able to complete this short-term goal that gifted Tom with the mental, physical, and emotional energy to adherently comply with his lifetime fitness efforts? These tactics gave Tom a body that could endure a significant amount of physical demands.
The desire to work toward a short-term goal is a productive tool to stay in shape. Additionally, signing up with a team of like-minded individuals offers support from those peers to stay motivated and be a supportive teammate.
Adherence to an exercise routine, eating the right foods, getting enough sleep and avoiding copious amounts of indulgent foods and alcohol undoubtedly forge a solid foundation to a healthy body.
However, these tactics are challenging to muster up and complete without a reason. When we have something to look forward to that requires a refined level of fitness and expectation to perform competently, the motivation and desire to perform well for that reason makes these challenging fitness decisions more of a gift for yourself and team and less of a task.
Healthy and fitness plateaus happen to the best of us. A great tool to reignite the fire to train for something can be promoted with the goal of getting in shape for a physical activity event with a group of peers sharing the same interest. Instead of just getting into shape, use the motivation to stay in shape for physical challenges as motivation to continue practicing exercise and living a healthy, active, and strong life.
