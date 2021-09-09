Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Preparing for an event

One of our aspiring young coaches recently completed an ultra-endurance event known as the Spartan Race. This is an event that includes eight miles of professionally designed obstacles one would see in a military boot.

The only difference is a creative twist with the addition of obstacles including long distances of monkey bars, ice-cold water baths to swim through, and the gift of throwing a javelin at a target at the end of the race in a physically exhausted state.

When Tom told me about this event, I asked him if he had received a blow to the head over the weekend. Personally, I wouldn’t volunteer to run eight miles through an army boot camp on steroids. However, whenever Tom spoke about this event, the exuberance in his voice became more concentrated, and you could see the endorphins flood through his eyes as the Spartan Race approached.

In our downtime between conducting personal training sessions, Tom shared when his next planned run would be. Five miles yesterday, eight miles at the end of the day, or a few miles before he would train clients in the morning later in the week.