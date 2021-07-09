Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Strong knees need strong hips

A productive and enjoyable experience to our everyday lives is what most of us strive to achieve after we wake up in the morning. A critically important factor to a fulfilling day is our physical well-being. We can have a to-do list with the power to supercharge our world.

However, we cannot make these life-enhancing waves through a meticulously designed to-do list if we cannot move efficiently. Our legs get us from point A to B in many more instances than we think. We do not just use our automobiles to get us to important locations in life. Let’s not forget about how important the structural integrity of our knees is to have a successful day.

Knees are complex hinge joints held together by an intricate matrix of connective tissues, muscles, ligaments, and tendons. Ligaments attach bone to bone.

They aren’t as vascular as their neighbors, the muscles and tendons. These important structures consist of cruciate ligaments that protect the knee joints from shifting foo far forward, backward, or side to side as we walk, step up, or change directions. A ligament's lower blood supply makes healing from injuries take longer. Therefore, excessive stress to theses knee ligaments is harmful to knee health.