 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FIT FOR LIFE

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Take a walk up a Napa hill

  • 0

Taking a morning stroll on one of our brisk winter mornings has been a tradition for many people as an energizing and uplifting start to the day. This opportunity to hang out with your spouse, family member or friend could also be a neighborhood walk after dinner.

Walks are great ways to clear the mind and get some exercise in at two parts of the day when our minds are at their most profound activity. Leaving our home or workplace briefly to embark on a walk seems like a natural application to reduce stress. Even though walking may seem like a feeble form of exercise, the compound effects of regular walks have substantially positive effects on our fitness and overall quality of life.

The lower extremities possess the largest surface area of skeletal muscle in the body. As these muscles perform physical activity, oxygen is required within the working muscle to produce energy. The body receives oxygenated blood flow from the pumping of the heart. Once muscles exert stress past their normal state of comfort, these rigorous demands throughout physical activity send a signal to our brain, telling our hearts to beat a little faster. This feedback mechanism creates positive adaptations both to our lower extremity muscles and our heart’s cardiac muscle.

People are also reading…

Not only will these exercise adaptations produce optimal benefits to our skeletal and cardiac muscles, but stress hormones are produced while performing slightly increased physical activity. By producing these stress hormones during a bout of moderate exercise, the body utilizes free-floating stress hormones. This means, stress hormones caused by external sources in our everyday lives, which leave us feeling less anxious, nervous or emotionally unbalanced are utilized during exercise. So, we won’t feel stressed after we exercise more.

Another potently effective form of walking to add to any fitness routine is inclined walking. Choosing a slightly inclined hill or one of the local parks with hiking trails are productive additions to add to a walking routine.

Inclined walking offers advanced forms of productive stress to the body that is not present in flat ground walking. For example, walking up a hill might take fewer steps to travel the distance of flat ground walking. As the body takes fewer steps up a hill, the muscles present in the lower extremities exert more force as the foot plants onto the inclined surface and propels the body upward. The increased demands of the angle of an incline trek require the body to travel against gravity. Therefore, increased muscular demand of the ankle, knee, and hip joints must be utilized. This more challenging exercise mode requires more energy to be used by the lower extremity muscles, which leads to more oxygen demand and ultimately increases the heart’s beats per minute.

Introducing an additional walking mode into an exercise program produces optimal benefits for various reasons. The lower amount of distance traveled up a hill imposes less physical stress on the lower extremity joints while producing a more intense heart rate response when compared to flat-ground walking.

Additionally, the expanded function of muscular use during incline walking isn’t as present in flat ground walking. Acquiring the strength and conditioning adaptions from incline walking can add another component to our fitness levels and improve our performance from flat ground walking.

Don’t be afraid to hike up a few hills or visit a few moderately challenging trails around your area. Performing just five minutes of inclined walking once per week can improve muscular strength, decrease joint pain, and add another fun and engaging adventure to a weekly walking routine.

Fit for Life: Napa-based fitness specialist Sean McCawley offers health tips

Sean McCawley is a Napa-based life time fitness specialist, personal trainer, and the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness. Contact him at 707-287-2727 or visit napatenaciousfitness.com.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Exercises to keep your balance
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Exercises to keep your balance

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • 0

Sean McCawley shares exercises to strengthen balance and help avoid dangerous falls. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Managing treat-to-healthy food ratios
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Managing treat-to-healthy food ratios

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Even fitness gurus like Sean McCawley get the urge to indulge in less-than-healthy treats. Here is what he does. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Out of breath on the stairs
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Out of breath on the stairs

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

A visit to Washington D.C., reveals a city full of stairs. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Being healthy pays off
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Being healthy pays off

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Everyone gets sick but if we include regular exercise and  recreational physical activity into our lives, we don’t have to be sick for very long. That’s why it pays off to be healthy.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Don't discount the 'slow drip' of simple exercise every day
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Don't discount the 'slow drip' of simple exercise every day

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Missing a week of exercise at your local gym is not the end of the world. Having the “slow drip” dose of simple and effective exercises every day promotes substantial results too.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Getting in shape for adventure
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Getting in shape for adventure

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Before you embark on an trip, it's a good idea to prepare yout body a few months in advance to manage the stresses of travel.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: The isometric alternative for exercise
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: The isometric alternative for exercise

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Isometric exercises may be an alternative for people pressed to find the time to get to the gym. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Oh no, I missed my workouts
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Oh no, I missed my workouts

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

What happens when you miss your workouts for a week? It's not all bad news. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Posture matters
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Posture matters

  • SEAN McCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

When tech blunts physical activity, we can still avoid underuse injuries through efficient and effective forms of exercise, columnist Sean McCawley writes.

Sean McCawley, Fit For Life: A nod to knee health
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit For Life: A nod to knee health

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Napa fitness expert Sean McCawley discusses the importance of keeping your knees strong and healthy.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Look at the menu ahead of time
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Look at the menu ahead of time

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Preparation is a  tool for success. To mitigate the unhealthy effects of eating out too much, we can look at the menus of our favorite restaurants ahead of time to make healthy decisions for our nutritional success.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Food as fuel
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Food as fuel

  • SEAN McCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Weight loss and weight gain are constant balancing acts. Where can we start on a path to productively managing our weight? 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Just one more
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Just one more

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Finding a way to squeak in an extra healthy habit significantly impacts our everyday health and happiness.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Get a grip on falling
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Get a grip on falling

  • SEAN McCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

A fall can cause something as minor as a scraped knee or as catastrophic as a broken bone. One way to minimize injury is to have strong fingers and hands. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Muscles and a balanced diet make a successful team
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Muscles and a balanced diet make a successful team

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Maintaining a healthy body while occasionally indulging in less-than-healthy meals and snacks comes down to a question of balance. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Sciatica: a real pain in the derrière
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Sciatica: a real pain in the derrière

  • SEAN McCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Fitness expert Sean McCawley introduces the lumbopelvic hip complex and explains why we might want to learn what exactly it is. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Pull up a chair and exercise
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Pull up a chair and exercise

  • SEAN McCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Sitting isn't bad for you; sitting for too long without moving is. Napa fitness expert Sean McCawley offers exercises to do to counteract stiffness and stress from inactivity. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: SAID and the challenges of travel
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: SAID and the challenges of travel

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

SAID means “Specific Adaptation to an Imposed Demand” and this includes long hours sitting in an airplane or car. What can you do to help your body out after you get off the plane or out of your car? 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: A completely different pace
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: A completely different pace

  • SEAN McCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Fitness trainer Sean McCawley experienced challenges to his healthy Napa lifestyle on his 10-day trip to Portugal. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Simple exercises for a huge impact
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Simple exercises for a huge impact

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Finding time to exercise is challenging but if you can find time to perform one or two exercises first thing in the morning, this can can accomplish simple and effective exercises. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Food choices for a champion
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Food choices for a champion

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

On the run up to a championship match, the foods you choose will make a difference. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Chip bowl salads for dinner
Lifestyles

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Chip bowl salads for dinner

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

What's for dinner? Before you turn to Door Dash, fitness pro Sean McCawley has a suggestion. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Watching your fitness grow
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Watching your fitness grow

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

When striving to meet fitness goals, try keeping in mind a growing a plant -- both a plant and your body thrive in a nurturing, supportive environment.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Waking up and exercising, Part 2
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Waking up and exercising, Part 2

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Exercising first thing in the morning may sound like a challenge, but the benefits far outweigh the pain of getting out of bed a few minutes earlier.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Waking up and exercising, Part 1
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Waking up and exercising, Part 1

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Rise and shine — or rest in bed? Sean McCawley provides reasons for getting yourself up in the morning. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Just don't hurt your back, Part 2
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Just don't hurt your back, Part 2

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

We don’t realize how vital lower back health is until an accidental injury debilitates us, but exercises can help avoid this calamity. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Just don't hurt your back, Part 1
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Just don't hurt your back, Part 1

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

A long-plane ride, turning your head the wrong way, even sleeping in an odd position, can tweak your back just enough to derail physical activities. The first step in avoiding these injuries, is learning the anatomy of your spine. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Try a digital detox
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Try a digital detox

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

We can fall into an unhealthy rut of spending too much time on our phones. Take some time for yourself by stepping away from your cell phone to experience the gifts the world offers us that are right in front of us.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Optimal exercises for busy lives
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Optimal exercises for busy lives

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

If you can't make it to the gym six times a week, you can still achieve optimal fitness by choosing compound exercises.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: A road trip down the spine
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: A road trip down the spine

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

Our spine is akin to a highway in the human body. By engaging in physical activity that keeps the spinal muscles active, we perform proper maintenance on our main freeway of nerves, just as of Cal Trans workers cares for these roads. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Staving off illness
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Staving off illness

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

Our willpower and perseverance to make a trek to a local gym, take a yoga class or participate in outdoor physical activity are equally, if not more powerful, than any medicine that keeps us away from the doctor's office.

Sean McCawley: More help with sciatica
Columnists

Sean McCawley: More help with sciatica

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

We can’t thrive in life when being held up by painful symptoms such as sciatica. Pick exercises that are simple, effective, and easy to replicate on weekly basis to help us live pain free, happy, and strong lives.

Sean McCawley: Training for travel
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley: Training for travel

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

Getting ready to travel again? Make sure to plan ahead for trips with a balanced exercise prescription to ensure your body is strong and injury-free to enjoy these life-changing experiences.

If you were or still are in COVID lockdown, you may have taken up exercising outside including going for a walk! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
Sean McCawley mug

Sean McCawley

 Submitted photo

Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com, or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Leno has surgery for burns from car fire, in good condition

Leno has surgery for burns from car fire, in good condition

Jay Leno remains hospitalized after suffering burns last weekend. The doctor overseeing his care says Leno is in good condition after undergoing surgery and other treatment for burns to his face, hands and chest. Another surgery is ahead this week for the former “Tonight Show” host. Leno's wife, Mavis, is with with him at the Grossman Burn Center north of Los Angeles. The center's director says Leno is up and walking, telling jokes and giving out cookies to young patients. The fire that injured Leno occurred at the Burbank garage where he stores his famed collection of motor vehicles. His doctor says he expects Leno to fully recover.

Lawsuit: 2 Wyoming mental patients dead, procedures ignored

Lawsuit: 2 Wyoming mental patients dead, procedures ignored

A lawsuit alleges two Wyoming State Hospital patients died while staff at the mental health institution failed to follow procedures in several recent food choking, neglect and medication error incidents. Protection & Advocacy System, Inc., filed the lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne. The lawsuit against the Wyoming Department of Health and state hospital directors seeks to force the release of video recordings inside the hospital. Health department director Kim Deti declined to comment Monday. The lawsuit describes one patient choking to death on food and another subject to 15-minute safety checks being found dead and cold in their room.

Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years for Theranos scam

Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years for Theranos scam

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for duping investors in the failed startup that promised to revolutionize blood testing but instead made her a symbol of Silicon Valley ambition that veered into deceit. The sentence imposed Friday by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila was shorter than the 15-year penalty requested by federal prosecutors. But it was far tougher than the leniency her legal team sought for the mother of a year-old son with another child on the way.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 86: Student debt forgiveness on hold (again): 3 things to know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News