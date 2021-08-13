Sean McCawley, Fit for LIfe: Taking something out to feel better

He added that he didn’t feel lethargic or sluggish and didn't have a lack of energy. Additionally, he mentioned his sleep improved after modifying his eating habits. I would argue this new boost in confidence and exuberance toward his self-image was propelled by his abstinence from the food outlets that he identified as a crutch to him as well.

We give Callan an A+ for adhering to coming for a 75-minute customized personal training appointment with 100% attendance every week for the past six months. He also takes two group exercise classes at Orange Theory once or twice a week on top of his personal training appointments.

What I applaud the most from Callan’s efforts to refine his health and wellness are his decisions to remove a suboptimal attribute from his accustomed everyday lifestyle decisions.

“Taking something out” of our normal daily rituals that we have been accustomed to for years is a challenging task. It takes effort, courage, determination, and desire to accept that a choice we have normally made for previous years may not the best for us.

Callan said he ordered from his favorite restaurants four to five times per week. Some fried chicken, a night of milkshakes and fries, or a Starbucks breakfast sandwich here or there.