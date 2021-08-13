Sean McCawley, Fit for LIfe: Taking something out to feel better

A few weeks ago, I noticed a significant improvement in one of our personal training clients. He came in wearing some new stylish exercise clothing, brandished a new set of sunglasses, and had a fresh haircut. Callan was looking sharp.
His screaming new sense of fashion and self-care wasn’t the only thing Callan had going for him.
“Did you lose weight?” I asked Callan.
“A few pounds,” he replied, briefly. He didn’t seem to care much about losing weight to where someone could notice it. “I got some sun too.”
Sporting a dapper new style of an in-shape active man and a hairdo that could pass for an extra as Ryan Reynold’s side-kick in the newest blockbuster hit, it was apparent Callan put some additional thought into the way he looked before walking out the door that morning.
Along with some extra energy to get some sun and pursue a few beaches, it would be safe to say Callan had some confidence going for him as well. Callan was feeling paramount.
What was Callan’s secret?
“I cut out sugar and I stopped ordering from those restaurants that make junk food. You know, McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Panda Express...” Called shared that if he simply refrained from stepping foot into the restaurants he referred to or ordering those items from Door Dash, he lost weight.
He added that he didn’t feel lethargic or sluggish and didn't have a lack of energy. Additionally, he mentioned his sleep improved after modifying his eating habits. I would argue this new boost in confidence and exuberance toward his self-image was propelled by his abstinence from the food outlets that he identified as a crutch to him as well.
We give Callan an A+ for adhering to coming for a 75-minute customized personal training appointment with 100% attendance every week for the past six months. He also takes two group exercise classes at Orange Theory once or twice a week on top of his personal training appointments.
What I applaud the most from Callan’s efforts to refine his health and wellness are his decisions to remove a suboptimal attribute from his accustomed everyday lifestyle decisions.
“Taking something out” of our normal daily rituals that we have been accustomed to for years is a challenging task. It takes effort, courage, determination, and desire to accept that a choice we have normally made for previous years may not the best for us.
Callan said he ordered from his favorite restaurants four to five times per week. Some fried chicken, a night of milkshakes and fries, or a Starbucks breakfast sandwich here or there.
This decision to consume high-gluten content, deep-fat-fried, processed food significantly counteracted the effects of Callan’s weekly exercise routine. Not only did they pose a threat to gaining weight and opening the door for diabetes, but also affected his exercise performance.
This means that the food decisions he made were directly correlated with a poor exercise experience. One can appreciate the downward spiral effect suboptimal food decisions have on someone’s fitness goals.
Similar to smoking a pack of cigarettes or throwing back 30 beers per week over a 20-year span, our food decisions can afflict similar issues to our lifestyle.
Smoking makes it hard for us to breathe and introduces the threat of cancer. An overabundance of alcohol consumption can damage the filtration properties of our liver, negatively impact our sleep, influence weight gain, dissolve our muscles, and make us irritable.
Processed, fatty foods that give us that one moment of pleasure consumed on a regular occurrence can illustrate similar blueprints of the fall in our everyday life activities.
In order to progress to a healthier, happier, and lower risk of disease in life, identification of such issues is a critically important step. Once an issue has been identified and accepted that a problem is apparent, adjustments can be made to improve our lifestyle.
In Callan’s case, we saw that his exercise routine served as a true foundation to ignite his journey for success. His decisions to cut out a few suboptimal food decisions gave him far more benefits than just trying to lose weight. To see someone, feel more alive, confident and appreciative toward themselves supersedes any number of pounds lost on the scale.
Take a moment to think about what else can be done to refine our lives by taking a moment for introspection on what might be slowing us down. If we don’t let certain harmful things into our bodies, we’ll feel better.
