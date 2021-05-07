Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Taking time for yourself

Many daily obligations require our time, emotions, and energy. Relationships, jobs, and family can easily occupy a substantial number of hours throughout the day.

We all have 24 hours in our day. The revolutionary finance expert Warren Buffett has the same amount of time in his day as an 18-year-old associate starting his first job at Target. The difference is, they both decide to allocate their time throughout their day differently into categories they find important to themselves.

They both spend time, emotions and physical energy on what makes their days fulfilling. Buffet may want to check his stocks for six hours first thing in the morning and then play racquet ball in his basement for two hours with his friends. The Target associate might want to look at his phone and chat with friends via social media for two hours, followed by stocking shelves at Target for eight hours, and end the day with a two-hour course at the Napa College.

Warren and the 18-year-old have the same amount of time, they just spend it differently based on what is important to them. Similar to Buffet and our hard working Target employee, we carefully choose where to spend our hours in a day.