Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: There's always time for exercise

Time is a piece of reality in life we can’t fully control. After reading the previous sentence, that moment will be stored in the archives of history along with the many other events we have participated in throughout our lives.

The idea of time can be limiting for us. We have 24 hours in our day to interact with the world. This could mean allocating eight to 12 school and sports practices on time or running grocery store errands. Before we know it, the end of the day approaches and we are met with the darkness of the night. We only have a few hours to eat dinner and get some sleep until we prepare for the next day.

A barrier to achieving fitness goals we hear from our personal training community is the obstacle of time. People tell us their fitness is negatively impacted by the amount of time necessary to devote toward exercise.

This is a challenging topic because many normal functioning humans spend a significant number of hours in their week dedicated to their profession. We all understand the importance of being the best version of ourselves for our jobs, that financially support ourselves and our family. However, the most important person responsible for these responsibilities is commonly overlooked. That person is the human we look at in the mirror every time we wake up in the morning.