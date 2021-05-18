Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Thoughtful and strategic weight loss

One the most popular fitness goals among our society is weight loss. The weight that is measured on the scale is a numerical unit of the amount of force produced on the ground dictated by the overall mass of a body. This means a combination of our bones, muscles, blood, and visceral organs. Let’s not forget the star of the show when the term “weight loss” is in on the stage: fat. These are parts of our bodies that comprise our overall mass.

A visit to our physician’s office usually has a body mass index (BMI) chart describing how tall one is linked to how much one weighs. This diagram is meant to inform someone if they are overweight and the amount they are above, or below, a healthy weight amongst a group of individuals of the same age, weight, and height.

If we are overweight based on a physician’s parameters, it’s important to link the pieces as to why and what variables may cause this condition. Once we know the problem, solutions can be proposed to design a plan to achieve a healthy and functional weight.

Muscle and fat are primary components contributing to the number on the scale when we weigh ourselves. Skeletal muscles are the connective tissues surrounding our bones responsible for making us move, be athletic, and perform daily functions as humans.