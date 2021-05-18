Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Thoughtful and strategic weight loss

One the most popular fitness goals among our society is weight loss. The weight that is measured on the scale is a numerical unit of the amount of force produced on the ground dictated by the overall mass of a body. This means a combination of our bones, muscles, blood, and visceral organs. Let’s not forget the star of the show when the term “weight loss” is in on the stage: fat. These are parts of our bodies that comprise our overall mass.
A visit to our physician’s office usually has a body mass index (BMI) chart describing how tall one is linked to how much one weighs. This diagram is meant to inform someone if they are overweight and the amount they are above, or below, a healthy weight amongst a group of individuals of the same age, weight, and height.
If we are overweight based on a physician’s parameters, it’s important to link the pieces as to why and what variables may cause this condition. Once we know the problem, solutions can be proposed to design a plan to achieve a healthy and functional weight.
Muscle and fat are primary components contributing to the number on the scale when we weigh ourselves. Skeletal muscles are the connective tissues surrounding our bones responsible for making us move, be athletic, and perform daily functions as humans.
This type of tissue is dense with blood and a vast array of cellular components responsible for a sophisticated symphony of neuromuscular engagement as we move throughout our everyday lives. These various parts of skeletal muscle make up a fair amount of mass reflected on the scale when we weigh ourselves.
The muscle cell’s cousin is the fat cell. Also referred to as adipose tissue, fat cells are responsible for storing unused sugars and insulating the body’s organs. They cover more surface in certain areas of the body than our muscles when they get too big; like our armpit region, chest, abdomen, and hips. Fat cells are larger than muscle cells. However, there is a significant difference between these two cells when it comes to functioning in our daily lives.
Blood flow throughout our arteries and veins are important facets of the health of our bodies. Oxygen-rich blood fuels the energy systems for cells present in our brain, heart, and visceral organs. The more functionality our brain, heart, and organs have, the more efficiently and productively our bodies function.
Our skeletal muscles are incredibly vascular with blood coursing through the intricate canals of their cells. Increased volumes of blood and water within skeletal muscles indicate an increase in density. The skeletal muscle adapts to regular exercise, increasing capillary networks present within the muscle. Therefore, more lean muscle mass can potentially make an individual weigh more when measuring weight on the scale.
In contrast, skeletal muscle’s polar opposite cousin, the fat cell, isn’t very vascular and doesn’t perform as many demanding tasks. In fact, they basically stay in one place attached underneath our skin, growing in size if we eat too much junk food, drink too much beer, or park ourselves on the couch and watch streaming shows on Netflix for 20 hours a week.
Fat cells aren’t as vascular and don’t have many intricate networks of blood, motor unit cells, or neurons like skeletal muscle. Therefore, they don’t weigh as much per unit of space even though they cover more surface area.
It’s noteworthy to keep tabs on our weight records on the scale. However, be mindful of the body’s composition. Are you performing resistance training two to three times per week? Are you limiting copious amounts of alcohol consumption to only three glasses per week? Are you staying away from late-night eating?
These are topics to consider when managing the balance between fat and muscle in the body. A sedentary lifestyle with unmonitored dietary decisions will write the blueprint for an overweight body due to an overabundant concentration of fat cells. Whereas a body with a steady weight in which adequate exercise and regular physical activity is present will result in a balanced amount of lean muscle mass to fat content present in the body.
It’s not a bad idea to look at the scale and track our weight. Just make sure to understand where that weight is coming from and be mindful of managing the pathways that increase or decrease lean muscle mass and fat.
