 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fit for Life

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Waking up and exercising, Part 1

  • 0
Sean McCawley mug
Submitted

As our digital noise device projects sound waves into the air on Monday at 6:30 a.m., birds can be heard performing their best Whitney Houston impression in their avian lingo. Now that the gloom of the cold Napa winter has subsided, we enter a sunny, warm and lively May. An astounding gradient of blue, orange, and the rare slash of the pink border of the horizon as the sunset hovers above the Napa Valley mountains.

The community of Napa is privileged to enjoy such splendors. However, to take in these features of the Shangri La we live in, we have to elevate our bodies into a vertical position and mobilize ourselves. These visions of rapture can come to a screeching halt if we can’t move in an efficient, pain-free manner throughout our everyday lives.

What sounds better at 6:30 a.m.? A warm and cozy bed? Or the Shangri La? After a restful weekend and the introduction to a week full of rigorous work tasks, this crossroad we meet when getting out of our comfortable bed can put us on a psychological battlefield.

Don’t worry, the bed will still be there at the end of the day. It’s an intimate object lacking a conscious brain. It won’t get up and leave us for another human. So give your bed some TLC. Make your side of the bed so it’s ready to receive you in its magnificent sheltering and soft glory and get on with your day. After a day of getting important tactics accomplished, that bed will be increasingly inviting when it’s time for some shut-eye.

People are also reading…

We can all relate that sitting in bed and fiddling with our phones for a few minutes is far easier than getting out of bed and preparing for a day's work on Monday. However, remaining in bed for that extra five minutes can immediately be turned into 15 or even 20 minutes. So there goes a period of your morning in which you can make a significant pivot in your productivity and mental mindset for the upcoming day.

It might sound crazy, but having the courage to get out of bed to achieve exercise can transition from letting valuable extra bedtime minutes in the morning transform into a potent ingredient of success for our physical, psychological, and emotional well-being. The benefits of performing the challenging task of getting out of bed to exercise in the morning produce an invaluable impact on surpassing some of the challenges we might experience throughout the day.

The productive stress imposed upon the body elicits adaptions to optimize our sleep-wake cycle. Additionally, the stress hormones produced via exercise assist in mitigating the pressure we might experience from extrinsic stresses of life such as financial, family and emotional hardships.

Lastly, this valuable time to ourselves in the morning can prove an advanced form of meditation where we can focus on our own thoughts and move away from the firehose of news and social media information projected at us during our time in bed looking at our phones on Monday morning.

Exercising first thing in the morning at the beginning of the week might sound nuts, but the bi-product of such a tactic presents an astronomical improvement to human performance.

Fit for Life: Napa-based fitness specialist Sean McCawley offers health tips

Sean McCawley is a Napa-based life time fitness specialist, personal trainer, and the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness. Contact him at 707-287-2727 or visit napatenaciousfitness.com.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: A road trip down the spine
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: A road trip down the spine

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

Our spine is akin to a highway in the human body. By engaging in physical activity that keeps the spinal muscles active, we perform proper maintenance on our main freeway of nerves, just as of Cal Trans workers cares for these roads. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Staving off illness
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Staving off illness

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

Our willpower and perseverance to make a trek to a local gym, take a yoga class or participate in outdoor physical activity are equally, if not more powerful, than any medicine that keeps us away from the doctor's office.

Sean McCawley: More help with sciatica
Columnists

Sean McCawley: More help with sciatica

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

We can’t thrive in life when being held up by painful symptoms such as sciatica. Pick exercises that are simple, effective, and easy to replicate on weekly basis to help us live pain free, happy, and strong lives.

Sean McCawley: Training for travel
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley: Training for travel

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

Getting ready to travel again? Make sure to plan ahead for trips with a balanced exercise prescription to ensure your body is strong and injury-free to enjoy these life-changing experiences.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: The Art of Putting on Socks
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: The Art of Putting on Socks

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

The act of putting socks on can be commonly overlooked but if you lose that ability, it’s quite a task to get back. Tracking your performance on how efficiently you can put on your socks is a good marker to see what you might need to improve on to ensure you can bend up and down.

Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa,, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com, or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

California Senate leaders say budget surplus soars to $68B

California Senate leaders say budget surplus soars to $68B

Democrats in the California Senate say the state's budget surplus has soared to a record $68 billion. They announced Thursday how they would spend that money. Their package includes a plan to give $8 billion back to some taxpayers in the form of $200 checks. That puts Senate Democrats at odds with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who wants to give up to $800 checks to people who own cars to help offset record high gas prices. Any budget plan must also be approved by Newsom and the state Assembly. Newsom will update his budget proposal by May 15. 

Oregon governor's clemency of murderer unleashes criticism

Oregon governor's clemency of murderer unleashes criticism

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is defending granting clemency to dozens of people, including for a man convicted of murdering a teenager and whose release from prison is coming under fire from prosecutors and sheriffs. Brown is a Democrat who isn't running for reelection this year because of term limits. She has been criticized by Republicans as being soft on crime. However, Brown says she has denied the vast majority of clemency requests. The governor's office says this man deserves a second chance because he was a teenager when the crime was committed and he has undergone a personal transformation behind bars.

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

President Joe Biden took the White House press corps' annual gala as an opportunity to make light of the criticism he has faced in his 15 months in office. He also aimed a few barbs at his predecessor and the Republican Party. The White House Correspondents' Association dinner Saturday night ended a two-year pandemic-related hiatus even as the threat of COVID-19 loomed. Biden cracked, “Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year. Now that would really have been a real coup.” Biden also said he was happy to be with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than he has.

Tourists, rejoice! Italy, Greece relax COVID-19 restrictions

Tourists, rejoice! Italy, Greece relax COVID-19 restrictions

For travelers going to southern Europe, summer vacations just got a whole lot easier. Italy and Greece have relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions before Europe’s peak summer tourist season as life increasingly returns to normal after the pandemic. Greece’s civil aviation authority announced Sunday it was lifting all COVID-19 rules for international and domestic flights except for wearing face masks during flights and at airports. Air travelers were previously required to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or a recent recovery. Italy did away with the health pass that had been required to enter restaurants, cinemas, gyms and other venues. Visitors to Italy also no longer have to fill out the EU passenger locator form, a complicated ordeal. 

Watch Now: Related Video

The pandemic increased the amount of scams placed on older adults

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News