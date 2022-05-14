 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FIT FOR LIFE

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Watching your fitness grow

  • Updated
  • 0
Sean McCawley mug
Submitted

Shedding unwanted fat mass, looking good in social settings or feeling better physically and psychologically are common motivators for refining our fitness outlook. Today's various tools include resources to polish our health and wellness that are literally at our fingertips. A swift swipe on our pocket-sized, mini-computers unveils immediate results.

However, an issue occurs when information is available with the simple act of getting our cellular devices out of our pockets. Information that doesn’t take rigorous effort to study or research can become washed out and lack meaningful, life-improving sustenance. While some quick-fix solutions seem appealing, that minor dopamine response wears off. When Band-Aids and social aspirin wear off, things stay the same.

Many of our training clients achieve great success in their fitness journeys. We know how challenging it can be to rewire habits and lifestyle decisions. After two to three months of training, they mention how they enjoy feeling stronger, have increased energy and have an overall sense of happiness and vigor.

People are also reading…

Yet, even after such substantial accomplishments, we will still hear clients want to lose another 10 to 20 pounds immediately. These comments exemplify how humans wish to produce results “right now.” Unfortunately, our bodies can’t simply lose 10 pounds of fat or obtain washboard six-pack abs as fast as a Google search inquiry.

Let’s envision a plant growing. After three months, we see a taller stalk, thicker stems and new leaves on the branches. This observation makes us feel good because we took care of it. The plant survived and continued its journey to serve its purpose of producing oxygen and reproducing. Of course, the plant couldn’t have gotten there without nurturing on its own. Frequent watering, orienting the plant in the correct location in the sun to acquire photosynthesis and making sure critters didn’t uproot the plant are critical to a successful lifecycle.

We can’t simply fixate on this plant every day for three months straight. If we sat down and stared at a plant and waited for it to mature, we’d lose our minds.

A similar paradigm occurs when we expect to achieve lofty health and fitness goals right away. If we compared pictures of our midsection three times a day for 30 days straight, we might get bored and motivationally derailed. Instead, the body needs to be nurtured by frequent tactics to achieve positive fitness adaptations for the rest of our lives. Similar to the journey of a plant maturing after 90 days, our physiology is strikingly similar. Losing weight, gaining lean muscle mass, or becoming more coordinated requires around the same time a plant needs to start achieving these lifelong adaptations.

Maintenance to our health and fitness are surprisingly similar to caring for plants. Let’s take some garden veggies, for example. If I were to visit Napa’s Big Ranch Farms to acquire a six-pack of baby broccoli plants, put them in the untilled and clay-like ground, and completely neglect giving them water, what do you think the result would be? Not only would my peers in Napa’s Master Gardeners group hunt me down and pummel me, but we would also have some shriveled-up skeletons of what could have been magnificent and delicious veggies.

On a more serious note, this same concept of neglect occurs within the human body. If we put our bodies in an environment that lacks nurturing support and healthy resources, poor results ensue.

For example, if a goal was to lose extra fat around the midsection, the supporting tactic might be to exercise at a local gym twice a week. This tactic can be a potent tool for decreasing abdominal subcutaneous fat. However, if an individual with this goal and tactics in mind doesn’t include healthy food, plenty of sleep and supportive lifestyle decisions, the midsection girth will remain. 

Similar to our broccoli friend, our body needs to be tended to daily if we want to acquire positive, healthy lifestyle adaptations. The body needs at least two to three days of rigorous exercise per week, six to eight hours of sleep each night, and readily available healthy food.

If you have three beers every night or indulge in a sandwich from a favorite fast food restaurant five times a week, your midsection will look like it has been fed on beer and burgers. 

If we want to achieve long-lasting fitness goals, we should look at our choices each week that put our bodies in the best position. For example, a body fed vegetables every night of the week and limited to consuming no more than six alcoholic beverages per week will have a better foundation than a body full of 21 beers and five burritos per week. Relate your decisions of caring for your body to your choices when ensuring your veggies grow. They both thrive when they are in a nurturing and supportive environment.

Fit for Life: Napa-based fitness specialist Sean McCawley offers health tips

Sean McCawley is a Napa-based life time fitness specialist, personal trainer, and the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness. Contact him at 707-287-2727 or visit napatenaciousfitness.com.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: A road trip down the spine
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: A road trip down the spine

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

Our spine is akin to a highway in the human body. By engaging in physical activity that keeps the spinal muscles active, we perform proper maintenance on our main freeway of nerves, just as of Cal Trans workers cares for these roads. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Staving off illness
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Staving off illness

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

Our willpower and perseverance to make a trek to a local gym, take a yoga class or participate in outdoor physical activity are equally, if not more powerful, than any medicine that keeps us away from the doctor's office.

Sean McCawley: More help with sciatica
Columnists

Sean McCawley: More help with sciatica

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

We can’t thrive in life when being held up by painful symptoms such as sciatica. Pick exercises that are simple, effective, and easy to replicate on weekly basis to help us live pain free, happy, and strong lives.

Sean McCawley: Training for travel
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley: Training for travel

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

Getting ready to travel again? Make sure to plan ahead for trips with a balanced exercise prescription to ensure your body is strong and injury-free to enjoy these life-changing experiences.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: The Art of Putting on Socks
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: The Art of Putting on Socks

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

The act of putting socks on can be commonly overlooked but if you lose that ability, it’s quite a task to get back. Tracking your performance on how efficiently you can put on your socks is a good marker to see what you might need to improve on to ensure you can bend up and down.

Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com , or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inflation triggers California minimum wage increase in 2023

Inflation triggers California minimum wage increase in 2023

California's minimum wage will increase to $15.50 per hour next year. That increases the minimum wage from $15 per hour for companies with 25 or more workers and $14 per hour for companies with 25 employees or less. State law says if inflation increases by more than 7%, the minimum wage must increase to $15.50 for everyone. Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration announced they project inflation will increase 7.6% this year. Department of Finance Director Keely Martin Bosler said she expects the minimum wage increase to have little impact on overall inflation in the state economy. 

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump if his deal to buy the social media company goes through. Musk, speaking virtually at an auto conference, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots. Musk earlier gave his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief.

Bracing for her future: Human medicine rescues giraffe

Bracing for her future: Human medicine rescues giraffe

In the 30 years that Ara Mirzaian has worked with orthotics, he has never had a patient like this: A baby giraffe. The calf was born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park with an unusual disorder that caused her front limb to bend the wrong way. But as of this week, she can run along like the other giraffes after safari park staff reached out to experts in orthotics at the Hanger Clinic, where Mirzaian works. He was part of a team that helped design braces for the giraffe that corrected the problem. The case is the latest example of zoos turning to medical experts who treat humans to aid ailing animals. 

'Roe' under threat, California leans in as abortion refuge

'Roe' under threat, California leans in as abortion refuge

California is preparing for a world without federal abortion protections. Gov. Gavin Newsom has vowed to make the state a sanctuary for women seeking abortions in states where the procedure would be outlawed if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Planned Parenthood Mar Monte is renovating and building new facilities to increase its capacity. Access Reproductive Justice is a nonprofit that helps women with the logistics of abortions. The group has raised $25,000 since Monday. That's when a draft ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court was published indicating the court would end federal abortion protections. The group has also seen an influx of people asking to volunteer.  

China trade weakens after cities shut down to fight virus

China trade weakens after cities shut down to fight virus

China’s export growth tumbled in April after Shanghai and other major industrial cities were shut down to fight virus outbreaks. Customs data showed exports rose 3.7% over a year earlier to $273.6 billion, down sharply from March’s 15.7% growth. Reflecting weak Chinese demand, imports crept up 0.7% to $222.5 billion, in line with the previous month’s growth below 1%. The data confirmed fears that anti-virus controls shutting down most businesses in Shanghai and other industrial centers may depress trade and activity in autos, electronics and other industries. China’s global trade surplus widened by 19.4% to $51.1 billion while the politically volatile surplus with the United States contracted by 65% to $9.8 billion.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for moving your home office outside

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News