Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Watching your fitness grow

Shedding unwanted fat mass, looking good in social settings or feeling better physically and psychologically are common motivators for refining our fitness outlook. Today's various tools include resources to polish our health and wellness that are literally at our fingertips. A swift swipe on our pocket-sized, mini-computers unveils immediate results.

However, an issue occurs when information is available with the simple act of getting our cellular devices out of our pockets. Information that doesn’t take rigorous effort to study or research can become washed out and lack meaningful, life-improving sustenance. While some quick-fix solutions seem appealing, that minor dopamine response wears off. When Band-Aids and social aspirin wear off, things stay the same.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Many of our training clients achieve great success in their fitness journeys. We know how challenging it can be to rewire habits and lifestyle decisions. After two to three months of training, they mention how they enjoy feeling stronger, have increased energy and have an overall sense of happiness and vigor.

Yet, even after such substantial accomplishments, we will still hear clients want to lose another 10 to 20 pounds immediately. These comments exemplify how humans wish to produce results “right now.” Unfortunately, our bodies can’t simply lose 10 pounds of fat or obtain washboard six-pack abs as fast as a Google search inquiry.

Let’s envision a plant growing. After three months, we see a taller stalk, thicker stems and new leaves on the branches. This observation makes us feel good because we took care of it. The plant survived and continued its journey to serve its purpose of producing oxygen and reproducing. Of course, the plant couldn’t have gotten there without nurturing on its own. Frequent watering, orienting the plant in the correct location in the sun to acquire photosynthesis and making sure critters didn’t uproot the plant are critical to a successful lifecycle.

We can’t simply fixate on this plant every day for three months straight. If we sat down and stared at a plant and waited for it to mature, we’d lose our minds.

A similar paradigm occurs when we expect to achieve lofty health and fitness goals right away. If we compared pictures of our midsection three times a day for 30 days straight, we might get bored and motivationally derailed. Instead, the body needs to be nurtured by frequent tactics to achieve positive fitness adaptations for the rest of our lives. Similar to the journey of a plant maturing after 90 days, our physiology is strikingly similar. Losing weight, gaining lean muscle mass, or becoming more coordinated requires around the same time a plant needs to start achieving these lifelong adaptations.

Maintenance to our health and fitness are surprisingly similar to caring for plants. Let’s take some garden veggies, for example. If I were to visit Napa’s Big Ranch Farms to acquire a six-pack of baby broccoli plants, put them in the untilled and clay-like ground, and completely neglect giving them water, what do you think the result would be? Not only would my peers in Napa’s Master Gardeners group hunt me down and pummel me, but we would also have some shriveled-up skeletons of what could have been magnificent and delicious veggies.

On a more serious note, this same concept of neglect occurs within the human body. If we put our bodies in an environment that lacks nurturing support and healthy resources, poor results ensue.

For example, if a goal was to lose extra fat around the midsection, the supporting tactic might be to exercise at a local gym twice a week. This tactic can be a potent tool for decreasing abdominal subcutaneous fat. However, if an individual with this goal and tactics in mind doesn’t include healthy food, plenty of sleep and supportive lifestyle decisions, the midsection girth will remain.

Similar to our broccoli friend, our body needs to be tended to daily if we want to acquire positive, healthy lifestyle adaptations. The body needs at least two to three days of rigorous exercise per week, six to eight hours of sleep each night, and readily available healthy food.

If you have three beers every night or indulge in a sandwich from a favorite fast food restaurant five times a week, your midsection will look like it has been fed on beer and burgers.

If we want to achieve long-lasting fitness goals, we should look at our choices each week that put our bodies in the best position. For example, a body fed vegetables every night of the week and limited to consuming no more than six alcoholic beverages per week will have a better foundation than a body full of 21 beers and five burritos per week. Relate your decisions of caring for your body to your choices when ensuring your veggies grow. They both thrive when they are in a nurturing and supportive environment.

Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com , or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.