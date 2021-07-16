Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Why do I have poor balance?

At the very beginning stages of exercise routines, clients will wobble around, wave their hands frantically, and attempt not to teeter over their non-stabilized leg and find the ground as they regain their comfortable state of balance. When two feet are on the ground, balance gets re-established.

“Man, why is my balance so bad?” We hear this often when clients are in the beginning stages of a new exercise program. We usually follow up with the questions, “How often do you perform balancing routines?” “Do you play recreational sports, dance, or hike?”

A common answer to this question is, “Not as much as I should.” Or simply, “No.”

Balance can be interpreted into many things. The ability to walk in a straight line unhindered, recovering after stubbing a toe on an uneven piece of pavement, or regaining center of gravity after turning around or getting up from the group rapidly.

Our Olympian friend, Simone, obliviously checked these boxes, and a few more, when applying to a be a human while in the waiting room at the womb. She can perform these activities and many more at will. However, for the remaining majority of the general population, we might have struggles with these presentations of imbalances.