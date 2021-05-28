Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Why we gain — and how we can lose — weight

The good news is, nutrition is usually the lowest hanging fruit when looking for attainable solutions to gaining excessive weight. Our tactics and decision-making abilities are a great starting point to refining nutritional habits. Here are a few relatively simple tactics we teach our personal training clients as an effective preparatory meal consumption sequence:

1. Identify your portion size: The human body was designed with two hands. Some people have larger hands than others. However, each hand is a perfect measuring tool.

We can use these tools as a method to visually see how much food we should be eating. No need to brandish the postage scale and measure how much mass of each food equates to how many calories are in our food.

Simply adhering to ensure the amount of food we consume at one meal equates the capacity that can be physically held in two handfuls serves as a mechanism to make sense of if we are having too much or not enough food in one sitting. Think about having more than two handfuls of food in your stomach. Does that sound comfortable?