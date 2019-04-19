An array of dietary trends are promoted by social media and popular magazines. We see diets that meet specific vegan guidelines where any food with a trace of animal product is deemed unacceptable. Other trendy dietary themes include Paleo foods that only a cave man would eat.
Then we have the Whole 30, the Keto diet, and intermittent fasting. These dietary models are used as tools to help people lose weight, lower cholesterol and clean up their eating habits.
When a consumer sees actors like Hugh Jackman shredded up in his role as Wolverine after he does intermittent fasting and sees the results that allow him to dominate the X-men, who wouldn’t want to get on some intermittent fasting?
While these dietary trends help people lose weight and make optimal dietary decisions, there are some conflicting factors that are challenging to sustain for the long run. The Whole 30 diet only last 30 days, what happens after 30 days is complete? Just stop and you’ll have a body like Wolverine after 30 days?
What if someone has been raised on red meat their entire life? Would introducing a plant-based only food meal plan help them? Or would it make someone eating only vegetables make them just as angry as Wolverine on a bad day?
The point here is that food restriction requires a tremendous amount of discipline, which does not ingrain in our lives over night While these trendy dietary themes can be useful, they offer challenges for the novice individual looking to refine their diet at the beginning stages of choosing beneficial food choices for their life time fitness goals.
Our personal training clients in Napa frequently inquire about these trends. While we are always in favor of tactics that will help someone lose excess body fat and develop lean muscle, we ensure that the basics are being covered first before venturing off to a more advanced form of dietary decision making.
A critical component that affects the metabolism of food is the “when.” What is the best time throughout your day to eat your food, and why? Newer personal training clients usually don’t have the best practices on when they are eating food. Meal times are usually scattered throughout the day randomly due to busy work and life schedules. Therefore, we teach our beginning personal training clients to focus their carbohydrate consumption at three critical times: First thing in the morning, before exercise, and after exercise.
It’s important to fuel the body with carbohydrates after waking up from a 6 to 8-hour slumber because the body has not consumed any food for a significant amount of time. At the beginning part of the day, cells can use carbohydrates to resynthesize connective tissue. Additionally, consuming carbohydrates before workouts will supply the body with enough energy to perform strenuous physical activity. Consuming inadequate amounts of food before a workout has the likelihood of leaving an individual feeling depleted through the exercise session and can deter the benefits aimed to receive from an optimal exercise performance.
Consuming carbohydrates following a strenuous workout is one of the best times. The insulin from the carbohydrates will act positively toward muscle cells instructing them to use sugars from the blood stream as a source of energy to shuttle protein into the damaged muscle cell. This allows protein synthesis to occur and grow the muscle bigger and stronger.
Instructing our Napa personal training clients on when to consume carbohydrates is only one part of identifying when, what and why to eat. When the body is in a low physical activity state, it cannot process carbohydrates as efficiently as an active state of physical activity. At low physical activity states, it’s beneficial to consume lower amounts of carbohydrates and eat more healthy fats and proteins. This means that at lower physical activity levels, the body will be more likely to store carbohydrates as fat. However, when there is not an insulin response from the consumption of carbohydrates, the body will turn to using free fatty acids as a fuel source and proteins to rebuild connective tissue.
We teach our clients to be aware of when they are consuming what type of food. Carbohydrates when there is activity present. Proteins and healthy fats during low physical activity.
Before we hop aboard the trendy diet band wagon, why not focus on a few easy-to-remember themes that are simple to learn? Know what a carbohydrate is and when are the optimal times to eat them. Be aware of when you are active and when you are not. Make sure to match what type of food is going into your belly with a high or low activity level. Once we master these simple and effective components of healthy eating, then maybe we can eat like Hugh Jackman.