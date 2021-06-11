Sean McCawley: Training for travel

Entering the airplane environment is just the beginning of putting the body in shapes it’s not used to. The spine, shoulders, hips, and knees are accustomed to our own unique everyday life activities. We get a good night's sleep because our bodies are familiar with the bed we are accustomed to sleeping in six to eight hours per night.

We get to freely move up and down from our office chairs of our own volition. The airplane ride, hotel bed, and hours on our feet while experiencing the trip of a lifetime are a completely different set of activities the general population to our native land is not acclimated to. This opens the opportunity for injury to the body even before stepping foot off the plane to our desired location.

To fully participate in the joys of these cherished traveling adventures, it’s critically important to keep our bodies physically healthy. Muscles, tendons, ligaments, and other important connective tissue act as reinforcing brackets around bones, joints, and the spine. Maintaining optimal strength assists the body from bending too far out of alignment when the body is placed in uncomfortable situations.